Dharmendra Joins Twitter, Shares Update About Yamla Pagla Deewana 3

Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you ... so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se... #newbeginnings#shootmode#hyderabadpic.twitter.com/nWGP1dJW0w — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 17, 2017

Guys, please give a very warm welcome to the one and only Dharam ji @aapkadharam to twitter. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 18, 2017

Welcome sir. This pic reminds me of sholay sir. D bike scene where you and @SrBachchan sir go up and down alternately in ye dosti song — Spoorthy Babu Karkra (@simplyspoorthy) August 18, 2017

wow Super fantastic many many love big hugs for you and your Family — mona (@henne38) August 17, 2017

Another celebrity joins Twitter and fans will be glad to know that he is none other than Dharmendra. On Thursday, actor Dharmendra tweeted a picture of himself from the sets of his film, in which he is seen posing with a bike. The 81-year-old actor captioned the picture: "Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you. So, here is me from the sets of." Dharmendra will reprise his role in the third film of theseries, which is titled. He shared the picture from the sets of his film from Hyderabad and he looked excited about joining Twitter. Dharmendra also shared that his fans encouraged him to join the social networking site.In less than 24 hours, Dharmendra's post had over 1,800 likes and the fans flooded his Twitter timeline with adorable comments. People are glad that theactor is on Twitter and among them is actor Abhishek Bachchan, son of Dharmendra'sco-star Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek welcomed him warmly with this tweet :Meanwhile, one of the fans tweeted that the picture reminds her of the songfrom Dharmendra and Mr Bachchan's filmwhile others welcomed Dharmendra with a 'big hug.'Dharmendra featured in 2011'sand its sequel co-starring his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.will reportedly release later this year. Also, Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut in, which is directed by Sunny Deol.Dharmendra featured in popular films likeand, for which he received great appreciation.In 2011, Dharmendra was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Ratna Award.Have you followed Dharmendra on Twitter yet?