Dharmendra Joins Twitter, Shares Update About Yamla Pagla Deewana 3

Highlights
- Abhishek Bachchan welcomed Dharmendra on Twitter
- Dharmendra thanked fans for encouraging him
- Dharmendra is currently filming Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you ... so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se... #newbeginnings#shootmode#hyderabadpic.twitter.com/nWGP1dJW0w— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 17, 2017
In less than 24 hours, Dharmendra's post had over 1,800 likes and the fans flooded his Twitter timeline with adorable comments. People are glad that the Veeru Dada actor is on Twitter and among them is actor Abhishek Bachchan, son of Dharmendra's Chupke Chupke co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek welcomed him warmly with this tweet :
Guys, please give a very warm welcome to the one and only Dharam ji @aapkadharam to twitter.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 18, 2017
Meanwhile, one of the fans tweeted that the picture reminds her of the song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from Dharmendra and Mr Bachchan's film Sholay while others welcomed Dharmendra with a 'big hug.'
Welcome sir. This pic reminds me of sholay sir. D bike scene where you and @SrBachchan sir go up and down alternately in ye dosti song— Spoorthy Babu Karkra (@simplyspoorthy) August 18, 2017
wow Super fantastic many many love big hugs for you and your Family— mona (@henne38) August 17, 2017
Dharmendra featured in 2011's Yamla Pagla Deewana and its sequel co-starring his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will reportedly release later this year. Also, Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is directed by Sunny Deol.
Dharmendra featured in popular films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar and Mera Gaon Mera Desh, for which he received great appreciation.
In 2011, Dharmendra was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Ratna Award.
Have you followed Dharmendra on Twitter yet?