Dharmendra Joins Twitter, Shares Update About Yamla Pagla Deewana 3

Dharmendra joined Twitter on Thursday and posted a picture of himself from the sets of his upcoming movie Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 18, 2017 13:21 IST
Dharmendra on the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. (Image courtesy: Dharmendra Deol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Abhishek Bachchan welcomed Dharmendra on Twitter
  2. Dharmendra thanked fans for encouraging him
  3. Dharmendra is currently filming Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Another celebrity joins Twitter and fans will be glad to know that he is none other than Dharmendra. On Thursday, actor Dharmendra tweeted a picture of himself from the sets of his film, in which he is seen posing with a bike. The 81-year-old actor captioned the picture: "Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you. So, here is me from the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se." Dharmendra will reprise his role in the third film of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series, which is titled Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. He shared the picture from the sets of his film from Hyderabad and he looked excited about joining Twitter. Dharmendra also shared that his fans encouraged him to join the social networking site.
 

In less than 24 hours, Dharmendra's post had over 1,800 likes and the fans flooded his Twitter timeline with adorable comments. People are glad that the Veeru Dada actor is on Twitter and among them is actor Abhishek Bachchan, son of Dharmendra's Chupke Chupke co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek welcomed him warmly with this tweet :
 

Meanwhile, one of the fans tweeted that the picture reminds her of the song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from Dharmendra and Mr Bachchan's film Sholay while others welcomed Dharmendra with a 'big hug.'
 
 

Dharmendra featured in 2011's Yamla Pagla Deewana and its sequel co-starring his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will reportedly release later this year. Also, Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is directed by Sunny Deol.

Dharmendra featured in popular films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar and Mera Gaon Mera Desh, for which he received great appreciation.

In 2011, Dharmendra was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Ratna Award.

Have you followed Dharmendra on Twitter yet?

