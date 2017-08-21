Deepika Padukone's Padmavati Schedule Reportedly Lost Her A Hollywood Role Deepika Padukone was reportedly offered a role by a big Hollywood studio but she had to turn it down because she was booked for Padmavati

Deepika was last seen in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone) New Delhi: Highlights She was reportedly offered a role in a romance-drama with ensemble cast Deepika is still neck deep into Padmavati," said a source "She wouldn't have been able to take out time," said a source Padmavati may have been the reason why she hasn't signed a second Hollywood film yet. A report by Padmavati. Deepika starred in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel in January and no films across the 'wood currently. In contrast, Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in May's Baywatch, has already wrapped her scenes in Isn't It Romantic? and is also working in A Kid Like Jake.



Deepika was offered a role in a romance-drama with an ensemble cast, Padmavati, she wouldn't have been able to take out time and therefore gave it a pass," a source told



The source also revealed that Deepika Padukone has no regrets about having to reject a Hollywood studio - she has 'full faith' in Padmavati, apparently, a film that reunites her with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Ranveer Singh, the team of Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. The cast of Padmavati also includes actor Shahid Kapoor. D



Deepika Padukone has, in the past, confirmed to agencies that the only film she is working on right now is Padmavati. She has also signed a film based on the female gangsters of the Mumbai underworld, which will co-star her Piku hero Irrfan Khan.





