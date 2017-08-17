Deepika Padukone's Airport Style Will Give You Two New Wardrobe Ideas Deepika Padukone looked uber-chic at the airport, twice. Take a look at the Padmavati actress' stylish outing

Actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport (twice) recently and both times she showed how to pair clothes stuffed in the corner of your wardrobe fashionably. Team a denim jacket with a basic white tee (in case of Deepika it's a Zara jacket) and black leggings with studded shoes (Purple Paisley's for Deepika). Theactress added a twist when she appeared at the airport again. She paired flared denims with a half-and-half shirt. Quite quirky. Deepika, who failed to make it to Forbes' list of Highest Paid Actresses this year, is reportedly not in Mumbai - perhaps for a work assignment?Here are pics of Deepika Padukone at the airport - twice as niceDeepika Padukone stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, which is scheduled to release in November this year. She plays the eponymous queen of Chittor in the film inspired by the folktale of Rani Padmini, who performedafter the fort was breeched by Alaudin Khilji. Actor Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Ratan Singh, the king of Chittor while Ranveer Singh plays the Khilji ruler, who fell in love with Rani Padmini only by looking at her picture.Deepika's other Bollywood project is a crime drama produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and directed by Honey Trehan. The film will reunite Deepika and herco-star Irrfan Khan.Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel , which released earlier this year. The film performed fairly well in India and abroad cementing Deepika's celebrity status in International circuits. Earlier, director DJ Caruso announced the Deepika will reprise the role of lethal assassin Serena Unger in the fourth installment of theseries.