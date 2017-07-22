Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan's Next To Release In October. Details Here Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan's untitled film will hit the screens on October 2

Actress Deepika Padukone's next film with Irrfan Khan , herco-star, will hit the screens on October 2 this year, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The untitled film stars Deepika, 31, as a mafia queen while Irrfan, 50, plays a local gangster. The film will be co-produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and directed by Honey Trehan , who has previously worked with the filmmaker inand. News agency IANS earlier reported that the film is based on journalist S Hussain Zaidi's bookand Deepika will play gangster Rahima Khan, also known as Sapna. Here's the tweet Taran Adarsh posted.This is the first time Deepika is working with Mr Bhardwaj . "I think Deepika is one the finest actresses that we have in the country. She is combination of superstar and good actor. It's a rare combination that a performer is a superstar and at the same time has great acting abilities. Deepika is one of them," he told IANS.Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's(2015), was one of the best-received films of the year at the box office. For his role in the film, Big B received the Best Actor prize at 63rd National Awards.Meanwhile, Deepika also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical dramain the pipeline, in which she co-stars with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika plays the title character while Shahid stars as her husband Raja Ratan Singh and Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji. A release date forhasn't been finalised as of yet.(With IANS inputs)