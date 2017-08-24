Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan Meet To Discuss Sapna Didi Film. Details Here Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan have started prepping for a film to be directed by Honey Trehan

Actors Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan have started prepping for a film to be directed by Honey Trehan, reports Mumbai Mirror . Deepika, 31, stars as mafia queen Rahima Khan (popularly known as Sapna) while Irrfan, 50, plays a local gangster. "Deepika, Irrfan, Honey Trehan and co-producers Vishal Bhardwaj and Prernaa Arora met on Tuesday to discuss the script, how their characters would shape up and their looks," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. The report also stated that Mr Bhardwaj is currently working on the music while the team is zeroing the shooting locations. The shooting will begin next year in January. The film is based on journalist S Hussain Zaidi's book. Deepika and Irrfan have earlier co-starred together in 2015 film This is the first time Deepika is working with Mr Bhardwaj . "I think Deepika is one the finest actresses that we have in the country. She is combination of superstar and good actor. It's a rare combination that a performer is a superstar and at the same time has great acting abilities. Deepika is one of them," he earlier told news agency IANS.Director Honey Trehan has previously assisted Vishal Bhardwaj in films such asandDeepika is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. While Iffran is expected to soon begin filming Ronnie Screwvala's next, co-starring Malyalam star Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.The untitled film is expected to release next year in October.