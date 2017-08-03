Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Flirting On Instagram Will Give You The Feels Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, you guys are adorable!

Deepika spotted her co-star and rumoured significant other on the cover of the magazine, cavorting in typically Ranveer Singh fashion, and wrote: "Well...Hello." Ranveer channelled his inner Joey Tribbiani. "How YOU doin?" was the actor's response.



Find a screenshot of the flirting-shirting below Ranveer's post here:

What the Hef @hellomagindia A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

How sweet are these guys? Can we please just dispense with the break-up rumours?



His movies aside, Ranveer Singh is well known for redefining fashion trends with all that's quirky. Last month, he attended an award show dressed in a jacket and kilt, which Deepika appeared to

Aap? Yahaan? Ji, Kyun? #GQ#GQPowerList@gqindiapic.twitter.com/g2VMUWXiJJ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 7, 2017

Noooooooo!https://t.co/kAHhvWuqqK — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) July 8, 2017



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been rumoured to be dating for a while now but have refused to address speculation about their relationship status. Gossip claims there's trouble in paradise one day, that they're getting married the next. "The thing is I find that there is too much scrutiny anyway, and I don't want to encourage it or add to it. So, I am very protective about my personal life. I would like to protect a few aspects in my life," news agency IANS quoted Ranveer as saying earlier this year.



Oh, BTW, the two are currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati . Ranveer and Deepika are also co-stars of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani - both Bhansali-directed films.





