Deepika Padukone Always Wanted To Meet Princess Diana. 'Felt A Strange Connection'

You can learn a lot about Deepika Padukone from her Tweets on Monday - the 31-year-old actress participated in an interactive session with her fans today morning, revealing several slam-book worthy trivia about herself. Did you know Deepika cried while watching her own film Piku and that she considers featuring as Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film as the "most challenging" role she's played so far? Scanning through her tweets, we found that Deepika secretly harboured the wish to have had met late Princess Diana. "If you could meet anyone in the world dead or alive who would it be and what would say to them?" Deepika was asked by a fan.
Deepika elaborated on the personality of her choice, saying: "I would have loved to meet Diana... I was a little girl, obviously never met her but felt a strange connection. She radiated warmth and humility." Deepika Padukone, who is 31 now, was only 11 when Princess Diana, mother of British royal Princes William and Harry, died in a car crash in 1997.
I would have loved to meet Diana...I was a little girl,obviously never met her but felt a strange connection.She radiated warmth & humility— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
We have curated more information about the Bajirao Mastani actress for those crazy Deepika Padukone fans.
I think of all the good things in my life...my parents,my sister,my friends... https://t.co/FqBVIIDyOA— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
'Padmavati' https://t.co/RGG3OLfPCm— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
badminton & swimming https://t.co/xZ6BwKOhdH— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
Deepika Padukone got introduced to Hollywood playing the antagonist in this year's xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in which she co-starred with Vin Diesel. She is currently busy with the shooting schedule of her next movie Padmavati, which releases next year. Deepika co-stars with her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period piece. Deepika has also begun prepping for her new film with Irrfan Khan, tentatively titled Sapna Didi.