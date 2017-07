Dear Katrina Kaif, Why So Fabulous? See Her New-Old Instagram Pic

Highlights Katrina made her Instagram debut on April 27 this year On Thursday, she shared another throwback post The pic will remind you of a previous one from her Instagram

#throwback A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

Sunny days , sunny places #ilovesummer A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 1, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

My most favourite memory of my childhood was always dancing with my mother . To the strongest woman I know ..... what would the world be without you ... #happymothersday A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 14, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Just found this , the 12 year old me was quite the poser .... #iwannabeamodel A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 5, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

No caption required @beingsalmankhan #tigerzindahai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

You can grow your own carrots . A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Hope everyone's having an easy breezy Sunday with lots of Pancakes Sun Love Friends Movies #sundayrequirements A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 6, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Get up get up get up ... btw I REALLY love my yellow blanket .(important information) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 2, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

done. Now, Katrina Kaif spends more time amusing her Instagram followers with new posts, cool prank videos, entries from her travel diaries and glimpses of her shoot locations and of course, throwback pieces. On Thursday, Katrina's loyal Instagram followers were reminded of one of her old posts as she shared a throwback picture (from not so long ago). This is not the first time she's dug up old pictures from the archives and delighted fans and followers. Remember when she posted one of herself as a young girl and her mother ? Another throwback piece featuring herself as a 12-year-old had also told us she aspired to be a model in her teens.However, the recent one she's posted is a bit different and is reminiscent of another one, like we said. Katrina made her Instagram debut on April 27 and within a week of which she shared a beach-side picture of herself in red swimwear. The location appeared every bit exotic and is perhaps from one of her photoshoots. Katrina's throwback post is a zoomed out mid-shot from the same location and perhaps the same day. Previously, she had written: "sunny days, sunny places #ilovesummer" on Instagram and the new post reads: "throwback."This is what we were talking about:Here's are the one with her mother:This is Katrina as a 'wannabe' model:Last month, an old vintage-like pic of Katrina with late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi along with actresses Neha Dhupia and Aditi Gowitrikar went crazy viral. It was originally Instagrammed by former model Shamita Singha, who also features in the picture, but was later deleted after she was trolled for describing the meeting with Gaddafi as a 'privilege' in the caption.BTW, Katrina is currently filming, her new film with Salman Khan, in which the rumoured exes reprise their roles from 2012 movie. She recently Instagrammed a picture from the sets ofin Morocco, where the film's team is is currently at work. Director by Ali Abbas Zafar,is expected to arrive in theatres later this year.Meanwhile, a tour of Katrina Kaif's Instagram reveals a lot of secrets about the actress (a true blue Katrina fan would know). For example, Katrina likes to grow carrots and that pancakes are a must for her to have a great Sunday. Also that she has a favourite blanket (like many of us) and that Yash Raj boss Aditya Chopra is not a myth.Katrina Kaif's new film, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, released earlier this month and failed to live up to the hype. She also hasin the pipeline and will also be seen in Anand L Rai's next project, in which Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf.