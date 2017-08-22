Dear Game Of Thrones, Please Consider Katrina Kaif. Daenerys Targaryen, Maybe?

Game Of Thrones might soon be trending again. No, no, Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 has not leaked but what has arrived is an application (of sorts) from actress Katrina Kaif, who wants to be cast in the show. Katrina Instagrammed a picture from a recent photoshoot for Vogue, in which she sports tribal inspired swimwear with heavy silver anklets. Katrina has been styled by celebrity costume designer and the magazine's style editor Anaita Shroff Adajania. Katrina's look is a bolder version of the ones sported by Dothraki women in Game Of Thrones. That's also the tribe, which hails the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen as their Khaleesi. Anyhow, this is the request Katrina made: "Can I be in Game Of Thrones pleeeeeasseee..." she wrote with the hashtag 'pleasetakemeintheshow'.
Interestingly, Katrina and Danny are similar in more than one way - 'I love Jon Snow' - writes Katrina. Well, 'love' may be too strong a word to be used in the case of Daenerys and the King Of The North's brewing romance but Jon Snow has surely secured a place in Danny's heart. Katrina already has approval from her fans, who responded with comments like: "Yes, for sure, in the place of Daenerys Targaryen I love to see you." "Perfect khaleesi," wrote another. In Game Of Thrones, the role of Daenerys Targaryen is played by Emilia Clarke.
Katrina's post currently has over 208,818 'likes.'
Mother of Dragons or not, Katrina is surely the undisputed queen of quirky and interesting posts on Instagram. Katrina made her Instagram debut in April this year and has become our favourite celeb on Instagram - she currently has 117 posts and 4.6 million followers (which will be doubled if she gets on board for the cult show).
Whether HBO has responded to Katrina's audition pic yet is not known but Katrina should understand. The channel is currently busy battling security breaches by hackers, who recently ransomed crucial Game Of Thrones data.
The finale of Game Of Thrones Season 7 is scheduled to arrive on Sunday this week. The highlight of the last episode remains the transformation of Daenerys's dragons into a White Walker.