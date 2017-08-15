Deadpool 2 Stunt Rider Dies In On-Set Accident

Entertainment | | Updated: August 15, 2017 13:34 IST
The rider reportedly lost control of the motorcycle (courtesy YouTube)

A stunt rider was killed Monday morning on the set of Deadpool 2 in Canada, the Vancouver police department said in a statement.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died while attempting a motorcycle trick, police said.

Local news station CTV Vancouver reported that the woman was carried to an Advanced Life Support ambulance. According to the witnesses who spoke to CTV, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a building window across the street from a public plaza.

Fox, the studio producing the film sequel, has not yet commented on the fatality.

In recent decades, stunt people have died on such effects-heavy films as XXX, The Crow, The Dark Knight and The Expendables 2.

The film industry enacted steps toward tighter safety standards after star Vic Morrow and two children were killed on the set of the 1983 John Landis film The Twilight Zone.

(c) 2017, The Washington Post

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

