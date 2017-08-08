Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Posts First Look Of Josh Brolin As Cable. With Guns And, Umm, Teddy Bear Ryan Reynolds tweeted the highly-anticipated first look at Josh Brolin as the time-traveling mutant Cable - Grey/silver hair, a cybernetic left eye and arm, and huge guns

Josh Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2. (Image courtesy: Ryan Reynolds) Washington: is once again hard at work as the official social media intern of Deadpool 2, this time posting the highly-anticipated first look at Josh Brolin as the time-traveling mutant Cable on Twitter.



The image has all the requirements that should make Cable fans happy. Grey/silver hair, a cybernetic left eye and arm, and huge guns, literally and figuratively (he's been working out for the role).

DeadPool 2: Your premium #Cable provider. #DeadPool2pic.twitter.com/LboS0iVDqZ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017



Reynolds even tweeted out another, more up-close picture of Brolin's face to reveal Cable's trademark scars over his right, non-cybernetic eye.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE#JoshBrolinpic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017



The teddy bear on Brolin's left hip reveals that even a tough-guy character like Cable isn't too macho for some of the Deadpool movie franchise's now-to-be-expected twisted sense of humor. But the bear also could be a clue to a major plot point of Deadpool 2, which will hit theaters in summer 2018.



Is Hope Summers going to make an appearance in Deadpool 2? The mutant from the comics is very important to the future of mutantkind, and Cable at a time was responsible for her. All signs from that teddy point to "highly maybe."



Last week Reynolds revealed the first image of Zazie Beetz, who also stars in Deadpool 2 as Domino.

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino#DeadPool2pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017



We do know from the wording of Reynolds' up-close photo/tweet of Brolin that Cable, just like in his frequent appearances in the pages of X-Men and X-Force comics, will be from the future. What we don't know - especially since the image reveals of both Cable and Domino were done separately - is if Cable and Domino are a team. Are they both going at things solo? Will one of them



Cable and Domino are original members of the Marvel Comics mutant team X-Force, where they have fought alongside and against Deadpool frequently. Their appearances in Deadpool 2 could pave the way for more X-Force characters making appearances and possibly give 20th Century Fox another R-rated X-Men movie franchise if the characters are received well from fans. Also, if Summers is indeed in Deadpool 2 as a child, she could serve as the perfect plot point for future X-Force films as she continues to grow up.



(c) 2017, The Washington Post



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



