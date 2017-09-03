Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 9: Aamir Khan's Film Is Simply Being 'Extraordinary' Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection: Dangal has made Rs 9.46 crore in Hong Kong in 10 days

145 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection: Still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights "Dangal is EXTRAORDINARY in Hong Kong...," Taran Adarsh tweeted Dangal has made Rs 9.46 crore in Hong Kong in 10 days Dangal released in Hong Kong last month Dangal is EXTRAORDINARY in Hong Kong...," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday. Dangal, which released in India on December last year, redefined box office history by becoming the first Indian movie to have scored Rs 375 crore - a record only broken by Baahubali: The Conclusion so far. However, following Dangal's blockbuster performance in China, the movie was recorded to have made over Rs 1,800 crore.



With Dangal fetching more money from Hong Kong,

Dangal has been named the fifth highest earning non-Hollywood film in the world by Forbes. Of Aamir Khan's popularity overseas, trade analyst Komal Nahta told NDTV.com: "Chinese market has opened only for Aamir Khan's films. Even Baahubali 2 did decent business but the films that have done well in China are PK, Dhoom: 3, and now Dangal. The Chinese market has not opened for any other actor the way it has for Aamir. For them, Indian movies means Aamir Khan."



Right after Dangal hit screens in Hong Kong, it quickly made its way to the top of the box office in the region, prompting Mr Adarsh to tweet: "Dangal started at No 2 at Hong Kong BO, but hit No 1 spot on Saturday."



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is based on the story of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat - which was played by Aamir Khan onscreen. Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh,





