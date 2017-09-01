Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 8: Aamir Khan's Film Ends First Week On A 'Sensational' Note

Actor Aamir Khan's blockbuster film Dangal has completed its first week in Hong Kong on a 'sensational' note, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The wrestling drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released in Hong Kong on August 24 and since then the film has been ruling the box office. According to Mr Adarsh, Dangal managed to collect $8.6 million (Rs 7.04 crore) in its first week in Hong Kong. "#Dangal concludes Week 1 on a SENSATIONAL note in Hong Kong... Collects HK$ 8.6 million... Total: HK$ 8,612,961 [ 7.04 cr]," he tweeted. Earlier, Mr Adarsh reported that Dangal collected $5.2 million on its opening weekend and managed to place itself on the second spot in Hong Kong on Saturday. "#Dangal started at No 2 at Hong Kong BO, but hit No 1 spot on Sat... Witnesses 96.48% growth on Sat," he wrote.
Highlights
- Dangal collected $5.2 million on its opening weekend in Hong Kong
- Dangal released in Hong Kong on August 24
- Dangal earned over Rs. 375 crore in India
See trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet here:
#Dangal concludes Week 1 on a SENSATIONAL note in Hong Kong... Collects HK$ 8.6 million... Total: HK$ 8,612,961 [ 7.04 cr]. @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2017
#Dangal started at No 2 at Hong Kong BO, but hit No 1 spot on Sat... Witnesses 96.48% growth on Sat... Day-wise data follows... @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2017
Dangal is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, both of whom have won medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Aamir Khan portrays the role Mahavir Singh Phogat in the film and debutants Fatima Sana Shaika and Sanya Malhotra feature as Geeta and Babita respectively. Zaira Wasim featured as the younger version of Geeta Phogat in the film for which she won the National Award (Best Supporting Actress).
Dangal earned over Rs. 375 crore in India, surpassing the surpassed the collections of Aamir's 2014 movie PK and Salman Khan's Sultan.
In May, the film released in China and ruled the Chinese box office According to Forbes, Dangal is on the fifth spot in the list of highest earning non-Hollywood films in 'cinema history.'
Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar in a pivotal role.
At the 62nd Filmfare Awards, Dangal won four awards: Best Film, Best Director (Nitesh Tiwari) , Best Actor (Aamir Khan) and Best Action (Shyam).