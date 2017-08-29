Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's Film Continues To Have A 'Dream Run'

Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's film did a brilliant business at the box office in India and China. Now, the wrestling drama is ruling Hong Kong box office too

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 29, 2017 15:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's Film Continues To Have A 'Dream Run'

Dangal Hong Kong Box Office: Aamir Khan in a film's still (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Dangal has crossed HK$ 6 mn in Hong Kong
  2. Dangal made an extraordinary start in Hong Kong
  3. It is on the 5th spot on the list of highest earning non-English films
Aamir Khan's Dangal did a brilliant business at the box office in India and China. Now, the wrestling drama is ruling Hong Kong box office too. Dangal released in Hong Kong on August 24 and in five days, the film has collected over Rs 5 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#Dangal crosses HK$ 6 mn in Hong Kong... DREAM RUN continues," he wrote. The film got an 'extraordinary start' at the Hong Kong box office. "Dangal takes an EXTRAORDINARY start in Hong Kong... Collects HK$ 5.2 million in its opening weekend," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Dangal is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to be world-class wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra featured as Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively.

Here's how much Dangal has scored at Hong Kong box office.
 
 
 

"Dangal is an extremely special film for us, a story that we strongly believed in continues to win hearts across borders. It's overwhelming that even today -- nine months after its release in India, the film dominates the box office wherever it goes -- including in new and relatively uncharted waters like in mainstream Hong Kong this weekend," Disney India's vice president said in a statement, reported news agency IANS. Dangal is co-produced by Aamir Khan and Disney India and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Aamir's Dangal made Rs 375 crore at the Indian box office and broke records of the actor's 2014 release PK and Salman Khan's 2016 blockbuster Sultan. Forbes has placed Dangal on the fifth spot in the list of highest earning non-Hollywood films in 'cinema history.'

Dangal released in India on December 23, 2016. Aamir Khan won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance while Nitesh Tiwari won the Best Director award. Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim also form the cast of Dangal. Zaira won the National Award for playing the younger version of Geeta Phogat in Dangal.
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READThe Twinkle Khanna Effect: Kiku Sharda Took Her 'MSG' Advice (Yes, MSG As In Ram Rahim)
Aamir khanaamir khan dangal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linking

................................ Advertisement ................................