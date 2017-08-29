Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's Film Continues To Have A 'Dream Run'

Highlights
- Dangal has crossed HK$ 6 mn in Hong Kong
- Dangal made an extraordinary start in Hong Kong
- It is on the 5th spot on the list of highest earning non-English films
Here's how much Dangal has scored at Hong Kong box office.
#Dangal crosses HK$ 6 mn in Hong Kong... DREAM RUN continues...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2017
Mon HK$ 687,848
Total [incl previews]: HK$ 6,159,421 [ 5.04 cr]@Rentrak
#Dangal - HK...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017
Thu HK$ 668,336
Fri HK$ 811,180
Sat HK$ 1,579,755
Sun HK$ 1,572,353
Total [incl prevews]: HK$ 5,218,521 [ 4.26 cr]@Rentrak
#Dangal takes an EXTRAORDINARY start in Hong Kong... Collects HK$ 5.2 million in its opening weekend [incl previews]... Data follows...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017
"Dangal is an extremely special film for us, a story that we strongly believed in continues to win hearts across borders. It's overwhelming that even today -- nine months after its release in India, the film dominates the box office wherever it goes -- including in new and relatively uncharted waters like in mainstream Hong Kong this weekend," Disney India's vice president said in a statement, reported news agency IANS. Dangal is co-produced by Aamir Khan and Disney India and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Aamir's Dangal made Rs 375 crore at the Indian box office and broke records of the actor's 2014 release PK and Salman Khan's 2016 blockbuster Sultan. Forbes has placed Dangal on the fifth spot in the list of highest earning non-Hollywood films in 'cinema history.'
Dangal released in India on December 23, 2016. Aamir Khan won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance while Nitesh Tiwari won the Best Director award. Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim also form the cast of Dangal. Zaira won the National Award for playing the younger version of Geeta Phogat in Dangal.