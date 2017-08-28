Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan's Film Gets 'Extraordinary' Welcome Dangal Hong Kong Box Office: Dangal's had a "terrific" Saturday in Hong Kong and repositioned itself to the top spot on the box office hierarchy. Currently, Dangal's ticket sales measured up to Rs 4.26 crore during four days of its stay in Hong Kong

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dangal Hong Kong Box Office: A still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights The film has made over Rs 4 crore in four days in Hong Kong Dangal occupied the second spot in Hong Kong box office on its first day Within two days in Hong Kong theatres, Dangal had made Rs 1.66 crore Dangal is doing it again, this time in Hong Kong. Dangal sets Hong Kong BO on fire. Debuts at No 2," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted. On Friday, the movie upped its ticket sales by 50 per cent, prompting Mr Adarsh to tweet: "It's a Dangal wave in Hong Kong." Then, the Dangal had a "terrific" Saturday and repositioned itself to the top spot on the box office hierarchy - "Dangal started at No 2 at Hong Kong BO, but hit No 1 spot on Sat," tweeted Mr Adarsh.



On Monday, he shared the figures for Dangal's box office performance in Hong Kong, saying Dangal had an "extraordinary" welcome in the region. "Dangal takes an EXTRAORDINARY start in Hong Kong... Collects HK$ 5.2 million in its opening weekend." Dangal's ticket sales measured up to Rs 4.26 crore during four days of its stay in Hong Kong - Mr Adarsh added a day-wise break-up of the film's box office scorecard. That makes Dangal move a notch closer to the Rs 2,000 crore bounty it has been eyeing.

#Dangal takes an EXTRAORDINARY start in Hong Kong... Collects HK$ 5.2 million in its opening weekend [incl previews]... Data follows... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

#Dangal - HK...

Thu HK$ 668,336

Fri HK$ 811,180

Sat HK$ 1,579,755

Sun HK$ 1,572,353

Total [incl prevews]: HK$ 5,218,521 [Rs 4.26 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017



Here's what Mr Adarsh had tweeted earlier:

#Dangal sets Hong Kong BO on fire. Debuts at No 2. Thu HK$ 668,336 [47 screens]. Total [incl previews]: HK$ 1,255,233 [Rs 1.03 cr]. @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2017

#Dangal started at No 2 at Hong Kong BO, but hit No 1 spot on Sat... Witnesses 96.48% growth on Sat... Day-wise data follows... @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2017



In July, Dangal made Rs 375 crore during its run in Indian screens, toppling over his own blockbuster PK and Salman Khan's 2016 super-hit Sultan. Dangal currently takes the fifth spot on



Having redefined box office history back home, Dangal made its way to China in May this year, following which the numbers for the movie shot up to the league of Rs 1,500 crore Indian movies (Baahubali being the only other one so far). Some may argue that Dangal opened to 9,000 theatres in the country but trade analyst Komal Nahta also makes an interesting observation: "Chinese market has opened only for Aamir Khan's films. Even Baahubali 2 did decent business but the films that have done well in China are PK, Dhoom: 3, and now Dangal. The Chinese market has not opened for any other actor the way it has for Aamir. For them, Indian movies means Aamir Khan," he told NDTV.com.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal features Aamir Khan as Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, on whose life the movie is based. Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra starred as the Phogat sisters, who grew up to be wrestling champions.





