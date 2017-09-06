Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 12: Aamir Khan's Film 'Refuses To Slow Down' Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 12: Aamir Khan's film released in Hong Kong in August and has managed to score Rs 12.15 crore till date

Aamir Khan in Dangal. (Image courtesy: Aamir Khan

Dangal in Hong Kong 'refuses to slow down,' trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film released in Hong Kong on August 24 and has been running successfully in the theatres of the region. The film has managed to collect Rs 12.15 crore till date. The film released in India in December last year and broke all records at the box office by becoming the first Indian movie to have scored over Rs 370 crore - a record only broken by Baahubali: The Conclusion so far. In a tweet Taran Adarsh wrote: "Dangal refuses to slow down in Hong Kong." Here's the total score the film has achieved in Hong Kong till date:

#Dangal refuses to slow down in Hong Kong...

[Week 2]

Mon HK$ 509,810

Tue HK$ 600,237

Total: HK$ 14,799,525 [ 12.15 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2017



Earlier in a tweet Taran Adarsh had written: "Dangal is EXTRAORDINARY in Hong Kong."

#Dangal is EXTRAORDINARY in Hong Kong...

[Week 2]

Fri HK$ 1,045,502

Sat HK$ 1,865,934

Total: HK$ 11,573,750 [ 9.46 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017



Dangal resurfaced in headlines for having touched Rs 1,800-crore mark in July in India. It crossed the collections of Salman Khan's 2016 blockbuster Sultan.



. Forbes has placed Dangal on the fifth spot in the list of highest earning non-Hollywood films in 'cinema history.'



The film stars Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to become wrestlers. Later, they both go on to win medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Aamir won the Filmfare Best Actor award for Dangal while Nitesh Tiwari was named the Best Director. Dangal's Zaira Wasim also won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.



