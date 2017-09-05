Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 11: Aamir Khan's Film Crosses $14 Million Mark

Aamir Khan's Dangal has been ruling the box office in Hong Kong ever since its release. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film has entered its second week in Hong Kong and has managed to collect $ 14 million (over Rs 11 crore) in eleven days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#Dangal crosses HK$ 14 million in Hong Kong...[Week 2] Mon HK$ 509,810 Total: HK$ 14,199,288 [11.64 cr]," tweeted Mr Adarsh. Dangal, the wrestling drama, earned $5.2 million on its opening weekend, Mr Adarsh reported. "#Dangal started at No 2 at Hong Kong BO, but hit No 1 spot on Sat," he wrote in a tweet.
#Dangal crosses HK$ 14 million in Hong Kong...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2017
[Week 2]
Mon HK$ 509,810
Total: HK$ 14,199,288 [ 11.64 cr]@Rentrak
#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE in HK...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2017
[Week 2]
Fri HK$ 1,045,502
Sat HK$ 1,880,625
Sun HK$ 1,776,354
Total: HK$ 13,364,795 [ 10.95 cr]@Rentrak
#Dangal started at No 2 at Hong Kong BO, but hit No 1 spot on Sat... Witnesses 96.48% growth on Sat... Day-wise data follows... @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2017
Dangal released in India last year and earned over Rs 375 crore at the box office, surpassing the collections of Aamir Khan's 2014 movie PK and Salman Khan's 2016 blockbuster Sultan.
Aamir's Dangal released in China in May this year and ruled the box office for several days, thereby achieving the fifth spot on Forbes's list of highest earning non-Hollywood films in 'cinema history.'
Dangal is based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's life, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, both of whom have won medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
In the film, Aamir Khan features Mahavir Singh Phogat, debutants Fatima Sana Shaika and Sanya Malhotra feature as Geeta and Babita respectively. Zaira Wasim played the younger version of Geeta Phogat for which she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar in a key role.
The movie won four awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director (Nitesh Tiwari) and Best Actor (Aamir Khan).