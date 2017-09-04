Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection Day 10: Aamir Khan's Film Is 'Unstoppable' Dangal Hong Kong Box Office Collection: Dangal is inching closer to the Rs 2,000 crore mark - the movie was recorded to have made over Rs 1,800 crore earlier this year

Aamir Khan is so glad he releasedin Hong Kong. The film is ruling the box office in Hong Kong and is 'unstoppable', trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.released in India last year December and after making a blockbuster pit-stop in China, the movie hit screens in Hong Kong in August and has completed 10 days in the region. So far,has fetched Rs 10.95 crore at the ticket counters in Hong Kong. This way,is inching closer to the Rs 2,000 crore mark - the movie was recorded to have made over Rs 1,800 crore earlier this year. With all its achievements, Aamir's film has occupied the fifth spot on Forbes ' list of highest earning non-Hollywood films in the world.released to occupy the second position at the Hong Kong box office but swiftly made its way to the top spot on the ladder.Of Aamir Khan's popularity overseas, trade analyst Komal Nahta told NDTV.com: "Chinese market has opened only for Aamir Khan's films. Even Baahubali 2 did decent business but the films that have done well in China are PK, Dhoom: 3, and now Dangal. The Chinese market has not opened for any other actor the way it has for Aamir. For them, Indian movies means Aamir Khan."Nitesh Tiwari directed the 52-year-old superstar for the first time in the sports biopic, which is based on the life of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat - Aamir Khan played the protagonist and TV star Sakshi Tanwar played his wife while actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh featured as the Phogat daughters, who later became wrestling champions.