Daddy Preview: Arjun Rampal Is All Set To Present His Crime Drama Arjun Rampal's political-crime drama Daddy, a biopic on Mumbai-based gangster Arun Gawli, is all set to release tomorrow

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Arjun Rampal in Daddy (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights To prep for the role, Arjun met Arun Gawli various times "I wouldn't have done Daddy if I failed the look-test," Arjun said Daddy releases alongside Poster Boys Arjun Rampal's political-crime dramaDaddy, a biopic on Mumbai-based gangster Arun Gawli, is all set to release tomorrow (September 8). Daddy tracks Arun Gawli's life from 1970s, when he was one of the gangsters in Mumbai, to becoming a crime lord. He joined politics in the 1980s but continued with his criminal activities from central Mumbai's Dagdi Chawl. Arjun Rampal plays the titular and if you watch the trailer, you will notice that the actor looks uncannily like Arun Gawli. Arjun earlier said that he wouldn't have done Daddy if his look-test failed. "



Watch the trailer of Daddy here.





To prep for the role, bhai' or 'don.' I realised that although dreaded, he had another side which intrigued me," adding that Arun Gawli is a God fearing and family man.



Arjun Rampal also said that he assured Arun Gawli that Daddy wouldn't be a propaganda story. "I wanted to tell it the way it is, in a realistic manner. His consent convinced me this was a man with self-confidence," the National-award winning actor said.



Arjun is also the co-writer and producer of the film. Daddy is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Nishikant Kamat, Anand Ingale and Rajesh Shringarpure.



Daddy releases alongside Poster Boys, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade.





, a biopic on Mumbai-based gangster Arun Gawli, is all set to release tomorrow (September 8).tracks Arun Gawli's life from 1970s, when he was one of the gangsters in Mumbai, to becoming a crime lord. He joined politics in the 1980s but continued with his criminal activities from central Mumbai's Dagdi. Arjun Rampal plays the titular and if you watch the trailer, you will notice that the actor looks uncannily like Arun Gawli. Arjun earlier said that he wouldn't have doneif his look-test failed. " Getting the look right was very important for me . I wouldn't have done Daddy as an actor if I failed the look-test. So after the writing was done, the scary part came -- the look-test," he told news agency IANS.Watch the trailer ofhere.To prep for the role, Arjun met Arun Gawli various times . Of their meetings, Arjun said, "I met him when he was out on parole. The first few times, he was slightly sceptical and I understood that he's reserved because of his colourful past. What I found interesting was that people called him Daddy. Usually they refer to a don as '' or 'don.' I realised that although dreaded, he had another side which intrigued me," adding that Arun Gawli is a God fearing and family man.Arjun Rampal also said that he assured Arun Gawli thatwouldn't be a propaganda story. "I wanted to tell it the way it is, in a realistic manner. His consent convinced me this was a man with self-confidence," the National-award winning actor said.Arjun is also the co-writer and producer of the film.is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Nishikant Kamat, Anand Ingale and Rajesh Shringarpure.releases alongside, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade.