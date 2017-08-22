Chiranjeevi's Birthday Gift To You - Motion Poster Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy On Chiranjeevi's birthday, the makers of his new film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released the film's motion poster

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi's film based on the story of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film will be produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan and also



Watch the motion poster of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:





In Hyderabad, Baahubali director S S Rajamouli launched the motion poster of Chiranjeevi's film at a special event on Tuesday.



Proud to be the one to release the motion poster of #SyeraaNarasimhareddy.Fantastic cast&crew. Best wishes to d team https://t.co/QyzViVj5XM — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 22, 2017



Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu. The film's music will be composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman and the film will be directed by Surender Reddy. Of Mr Bachchan's role in the film, a source earlier told IANS: "Amitji is officially on board. He plays a pivotal role but nothing more can be said about his character at this moment."



(With IANS inputs)



