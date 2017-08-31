Chef Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Cooks Up Exciting Flavours The trailer of Saif Ali Khan's much-talked about movie Chef was unveiled today. The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows how a professional chef Roshan Kalra (Saif) is so busy in his career that he hardly has any time for his family

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT A still from the trailer of Chef New Delhi: Highlights Chef is a remake of 2014 Hollywood film of the same name Chef also stars Padmapriya and Svar Kamble The film has been directed by Raja Krishna Menon Chef has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows how a professional chef Roshan Kalra (Saif) is so busy in his career that he hardly has any time for his family. "Apne bete ke saath agar koi relationship nahi rahegi, toh teen mission stars bhi kisi kaam ke nahi hain. Khaali paise deke koi acha baap nahi ban jata," says Roshan's wife Radha (Padmapriya). In an attempt to reconnect with his family, Roshan tours the city with his son and makes him taste different varieties of food. Later, Roshan quits his job in order to spend more time with his son Hari. He purchases a truck and drives across various cities with him in his restaurant on wheels.



Watch the trailer of Chef here:





Chef is a remake of 2014 Hollywood film of the same name.



Chef has been directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The film also features Dhanish Karthik, Dinesh Prabhakar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Kamble, Shayan Munshi and Russell Peters in pivotal roles.



Ahead of the trailer release, the makers of Chef shared the first poster of the film in which Saif is seen posing for the cameras along with his onscreen son Svar Kamble.



See the poster of Chef here:

First look poster of #Chef. Stars Saif Ali Khan. Directed by #Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon. Trailer at 2 pm today. 6 Oct 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/zGwXL5FKiK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2017



. However, the director decided to postpone the release date as his film would have clashed at the box-office with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos.



Chef will now scheduled for release on October 6.





