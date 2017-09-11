Chef Song Tere Mere Is Saif Ali Khan's Complicated Story Of Love Chef Song Tere Mere: Tere Mere is actually the tale of Roshan's complicated love life and heartbreak

Chef Song Tere Mere: A still from the song (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Tere Mere is the second song of the movie to be released Tere Mere has been sung by Armaan Malik Chef is releasing on October 6 this year Tere Mere, the new song from Saif Ai Khan's upcoming movie Chef, has released and offers a deeper look at the 'chef' played by the 47-year-old actor. Tere Mere is actually the tale of Roshan's complicated love life and heartbreak. Padmapriya Janakiraman, who features as Roshan's wife in the movie, also stars in the song.



Chef also appears to Apne bete ke saath agar koi relationship nahi rahegi, toh teen mission stars bhi kisi kaam ke nahi hain. Khaali paise deke koi acha baap nahi ban jata," Roshan's wife Radha says in the trailer, following which the story takes a turn.



The beautiful track, writing credits for which go to Rashmi Virag, has been composed by Amaal Mallik and sung by Armaan Malik.



Watch Tere Mere from Chef here:





Tere Mere is the second song of the movie to be released after Shugal Laga Le, which arrived last week. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef marks Saif's second film this year after Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon. Saif Ali Khan also has films like Bazaar and Kaalakaandi on the cards.



Chef is releasing on October 6 this year.



