Chef Song Shugal Laga Le: Saif Ali Khan And His Team Make It A Complete Joy Ride Shugal Laga Le from Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Chef is fun to watch and Raghu Dixit's voice make it worth listening

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Saif Ali Khan in Chef song Shugal Laga Le (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Shugal Laga Le explores a father-son bond Saif plays Roshan Kalra, a chef in the film Chef releases on October 6 Shugal Laga Le from Shugal Laga Le explores the father-son bond. Saif opens a food truck business named Raasta Café and tour some cities, serve food, make new friends and live life to the fullest. Shugal Laga Le is also composed by Raghu Dixit and written by Ankur Tewari.



Watch Chef's Shugal Laga Le here.





The film revolves around the life of a Saif Ali Khan, who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant, to launch a food truck with his friend and son.



Chef is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The film also features Dhanish Karthik, Dinesh Prabhakar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Kamble, Shayan Munshi and Russell Peters in pivotal roles. It is a remake of 2014 Hollywood film of the same name.



Chef is scheduled to hit the screens on October 6. The



Chef is Saif Ali Khan's second release of the year after Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. He also has Bazaar opposite Chitrangada Singh and Kaalakaandi in the pipeline. Bazaar is expected to release later in this December this year.





