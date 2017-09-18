Chef Song Banjara: Saif Ali Khan Offers Lip-Smacking Delicacies In Banjara, Saif Ali Khan and his son set out on a food road trip and travel like real banjaras

Saif Ali Khan in Banjara. (Image courtesy :YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The new song from Chef is titled Banjara The song is about a father-son relationship Chef releases on October 6 Banjara, the new and the third song from Saif Ai Khan's upcoming movie Chef, has been unveiled by the makers of the film today and it throws light upon how Saif strengthens his bond with his son (played by Svar Kamble). In the song, Saif and his son experiment with different local cuisines of India to establish a successful "kitchen on wheels," which was also showed in the trailer of the film. Just as name of the song mentions, banjaras. In the song, it is shown how Saif's son helps him to achieve his goal. The song also features some lip-smacking local delicacies like Amritsar's famous lassi, which will surely make you crave for it.



Watch Chef's Banjara song here:





The peppy song is composed by Raghu Dixit and is sung by Vishal Dadlani. The lyrics of the song have been written by Ankur Tewari.



Other songs from the movie,



From the trailer of the movie, we already know that Roshan (Saif Ali Khan) is a food aficionado, who is a chef and wants to open a food cart of sorts. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon. Chef is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and marks Saif's second film this year.



The film is scheduled to release on October 6 this year.



Saif Ali Khan also has films like Bazaar and Kaalakaandi in the pipeline.



