Carbon Trailer: 50 Years From Now, In An Oxygen-Poor Dystopia. Chilling

Carbon: Jackky Bhagnani in a still from the film New Delhi: Highlights The trailer shows how oxygen is a trillion dollar industry in 2067 The film has been directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan Jackky, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Gautam Gupta have co-produced the film Carbon, starring Jackky Bhagnani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Prachi Desai, has been unveiled by the makers of the film. The one-and-a-half minute trailer takes you to the future in the year 2067 where oxygen has become a commodity and only component that is available for free is carbon. "Kaee saal phele humaare planet mein oxygen freely available thi. Lekin aaj oxygen ek product hai, toothpaste aur shampoo ki tarah," says Jackky, who portrays the role of a resident of Earth, where oxygen is has become a trillion dollar industry. The trailer is really intriguing based on a subject which matters to all of us. Watch the trailer of Carbon here:





Carbon has been written & directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan. The film has been co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Gautam Gupta.



Carbon will be released on Large Short Films' YouTube channel.



Ahead of the trailer release, Jackky Bhagnani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Prachi Desai unveiled a few posters of their upcoming short film.



See the posters here:

A peak into the future! Presenting the official poster of #Carbon!@LargeShortFilms@ItsPrachiDesai@Nawazuddin_Spic.twitter.com/rVmSsc33p4 — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) July 24, 2017

A glimpse into 2067 !

Trailer out tomorrow ! #CARBON@LargeShortFilms@jackkybhagnani@Nawazuddin_Spic.twitter.com/vAJvp4PwXp — Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) July 26, 2017

Expect the unexpected with #Carbon!@LargeShortFilms@Nawazuddin_S@ItsPrachiDesai@honeybhagnani@mister_gautampic.twitter.com/q6sZzdysQx — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) July 25, 2017



Jackky Bhagnani made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with Kal Kissne Dekha. He later featured in films like F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan and Welcome 2 Karachi.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui last featured in Manto.



Prachi Desai made her Bollywood debut with 2008 movie Rock On!!. She later featured in films like Bol Bachchan, Azhar and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.



Prachi was last seen in 2016 movie Rock On 2.





