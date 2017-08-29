Bye Bye Pehredaar Piya Ki. Channel Pulls Plug On Controversial Show Pehredaar Piya Ki, mocked for its controversial plotline, has been pulled off air. The development was effective from Monday

Tejasswi Prakash and Afaan Khan in Pehredaar Piya Ki (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Pehredaar Piya Ki was criticised for glorifying child marriage A petition to ban the show was sent to Smriti Irani earlier Later, the show was moved out of prime slot Pehredaar Piya Ki was based on the life of an 18-year-old woman, who gets married to 9-year-old boy. TPehredaar Piya Ki from television. While we understand that the decision to end this serial will be disappointing to those whose creative energies are vested in it, namely, its crew and cast, we (as a channel) are convinced that we will be better served by focusing instead on developing viewer interest in our upcoming, new shows," read an official statement issued on behalf of the channel, quoted IANS. The development was effective from Monday.



. However, just a few days after it went on air, a petition to ban the show was sent to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani. Later, the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) directed the channel to move the show out of prime time (from 8.30 pm to 10 pm) and was also asked to carry a disclaimer stating that the show does not promote the concept of child marriage.



The petition sent to Ms Irani, which was signed by over 1.5 lakh people, said, "Imagine the kind of influence it will steadily and perpetually infuse in the viewers mindset. We want a ban on the serial. We do not want our kids to be influenced by such TV serials."



The official statement issued on behalf of the channel also said, "We are grateful to all the artists, producers and fans of our shows and request you to graciously support the viewership of our newer ventures."



Pehredaar Piya Ki, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, stars Tejasswi Prakash and Afaan Khan in the lead roles.



(With IANS inputs)



