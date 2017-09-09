Bouncers Arrested For Beating Up Two Photographers, Who Clicked Pics Of Shilpa Shetty

Two bouncers of a Mumbai restaurant have been arrested for beating up two photographers after they clicked actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra post their dinner date on Thursday night. "Based on the complaint filed by victims, a case has been booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), RW section 34 (common intention), against the two bouncers," senior inspector Ram Chandra Jadhav of Khar police station told news agency PTI. He added that further investigation was underway. A video of the incident has gone viral on the Internet and it shows how the bouncers thrashed the photographers after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra reportedly posed and got into their car, leaving them with bruises on his face and head.
- Senior inspector of Khar police station said further probe was underway
- A video of the incident has gone viral on the Internet
- On Friday, Shilpa Shetty condemned the bashing of the two photographers
On Friday, Shilpa Shetty condemned the ruthless bashing of the two photographers outside the Bandra restaurant and said she that was 'appalled and disappointed.' The 42-year-old actress posted her official statement on Instagram. "OMG, appalled and disappointed at the way these photographers were bashed up. Really unnecessary. I even posed for them before I left and the next thing I knew, they got into fisticuffs violently when I left. Feel bad for the paps they stand for hours sometimes for a shot. They are part of my fraternity and no one needs to be beaten for doing his job," read her statement.
The restaurant released a statement condemning the incident and said that they were 'saddened and shocked.'
"We're saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian. During last night's incident, the people involved were bouncers, who are hired for Bastian via external vendors - as is the practice, the security services agency assigns their personnel to us and other establishments based on who is available that day," read the restaurant's statement, reported PTI.
The restaurant also said that said that they're changing their security agency, which hired the bouncers.
"As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing the security agency today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved," read the restaurant's statement, reported PTI.
