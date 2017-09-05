Bobby Deol Has Been 'Waiting, Dying To Work' Bobby Deol, who is prepping for the release of Poster Boys, said that he has been 'waiting, dying to work'

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bobby Deol in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights "Every film has its destiny," Bobby Deol said For Bobby Deol a character in the film has to interesting enough Poster Boys releases this Friday Poster Boys is Bobby Deol's first film in three year. He was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2014). "Every film has its destiny. Even if you have worked hard, after the release one film can change the scenario. I have been waiting, dying to work. When you don't work for so many years, people imagine that you don't want to work or you are lazy or happy and relaxed. And to get out of it and work hard is what I am doing and hoping people will see me in a different light," Bobby Deol, 50, told PTI.



In Poster Boys, Bobby Deol co-stars with brother Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade. Of the film, he told PTI, "In Poster Boys, every character is well defined. I have done so many films in which either I have been the main lead or part of the supporting cast. The character has to be interesting enough for me to do a movie."



Poster Boys deals with the subject of vasectomy. "The film talks about a topic that usually people shy away from. It is not preachy. When people will see the characters talking in an embarrassing way, they will connect to the film, the story. Also, the script is funny, the humour is inbuilt and so people will enjoy it (film)," he adds.



Of Sunny Deol's role in Poster Boys, Bobby said, "



Bobby Deol collaborated with Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra for Yamla Pagla Deewana, in 2011. The sequel of the film released in 2014.



Poster Boys also stars actress Samiksha Bhatnagar and releases this Friday (September 8).



(With PTI inputs)



Bobby Deol, who is prepping for the release of Poster Boys , said that he has been 'waiting, dying to work,' reports news agency PTI.is Bobby Deol's first film in three year. He was last seen in(2014). "Every film has its destiny. Even if you have worked hard, after the release one film can change the scenario. I have been waiting, dying to work. When you don't work for so many years, people imagine that you don't want to work or you are lazy or happy and relaxed. And to get out of it and work hard is what I am doing and hoping people will see me in a different light," Bobby Deol, 50, told PTI.In, Bobby Deol co-stars with brother Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade. Of the film, he told PTI, "In, every character is well defined. I have done so many films in which either I have been the main lead or part of the supporting cast. The character has to be interesting enough for me to do a movie." Poster Boys is Shreyas Talpade's debut film as a director . It is a remake of a Marathi film of the same name.deals with the subject of vasectomy. "The film talks about a topic that usually people shy away from. It is not preachy. When people will see the characters talking in an embarrassing way, they will connect to the film, the story. Also, the script is funny, the humour is inbuilt and so people will enjoy it (film)," he adds.Of Sunny Deol's role in, Bobby said, " My brother Sunny (Deol) is doing the film and he has a clean image attached to his name. The fans look at him as a family man, as a macho man, so they will understand the message of the film."Bobby Deol collaborated with Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra for, in 2011. The sequel of the film released in 2014.also stars actress Samiksha Bhatnagar and releases this Friday (September 8).(With PTI inputs)