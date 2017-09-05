Bipasha Basu's 'Blast From The Past' Instagram Album Has So Many Old Pics

Rush to Bipasha Basu's Instagram feed or just keep calm and read on (do the latter, of course). Bipasha seems to have been flipping through the pages of her albums and hand-picked quite a few throwback memories featuring a younger version of herself along with friends and colleagues. The actress collated the set of old pictures and dropped the entire album on Instagram on Tuesday. "Serious Blast from the past," wrote Bipasha. Oh yes, serious indeed. Just check out how different the actress looks in the pictures! In separate pictures on Instagram, Bipasha features with celebrity fitness trainer Suzanne Dadhich, actress and supermodel Dipannita Sharma, fashion designer Rocky Star, TV personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar and show director Vishal Mull.
Highlights
- In the first pic, Bipasha features with fitness trainer Suzanne Dadhich
- Actress and supermodel Dipannita Sharma also features in a the pics
- Dipannita responded with a pic from her own collection
In the pictures, Bipasha can be seen in various moods - from trying out quirky hairstyles to simply chilling on the floor - Bipasha's collection has it all.
In response to Bipasha's post (who has tagged each of her friends), Dipannita Sharma shared one from her own collection with an adorable caption: "Baby us! What fun times Bipashab Basu. Sooooo much love. Thank you for sending this to me!" she Instagrammed. Bipasha and Dipannita are not only colleagues but former flatmates also - they shared an apartment during their initial days in the industry. Bipasha and Dipannita have also worked together in 2012's Jodi Breakers.
Bipasha Basu was last seen in 2015 film Alone, co-starring Karan Singh Grover, who she married last year. Bipasha made her Bollywood debut with 2001's Ajnabee and is best known for the Raaz and Dhoom series of films.