Bipasha Basu's Black And White Pic Is Pure Gold

Bipasha Basu said: "Old world charm is evergreen" and we totally agree with her

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 06, 2017 18:10 IST
Bipasha Basu promotes Rocky S' latest collection. (Image courtesy: Rocky S)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Old world charm is evergreen, says Bipasha Basu
  2. The picture is from a promotional photoshoot for Rocky S' collection
  3. Bipasha Basu's picture got over 17,000 likes in two hours
Seen Bipasha Basu's latest photoshoot from Rocky S' latest autumn-winter collection yet? We have a glimpse of it and you'll love it. Bipasha weaves black magic in the vintage photoshoot in the picture above, in which she showcases the designer's collection. Bipasha reposted the same picture as Rocky S and captioned it: "Old world charm is evergreen." Rocky S used the collection's tagline as caption: "Stop and sink into this timeless moment." True on both accounts. We applaud Bipasha's vintage picture, which got more than 17,000 likes in two hours and the comments section is filled with compliments like "awesome," "beautiful," and others.

 


Bipasha Basu also shared some video snippets from the collection's shoot:

 
 

Rocky S is one of Bipasha Basu's close friends and the Raaz also ties him a Rakhi every year. Rocky S is a part of Bipasha go-to-friends group, which also includes fitness instructor Dianne Pandey. Here are some pictures of their outings:

 




Bipasha Basu star of films like the Raaz series, Dhoom: 2, Jism, is married to actor Karan Singh Grover. Karan Singh Grover became a household name through television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of their 2014 film Alone and started dating. They got married a year later in April in a lavish ceremony. After getting married, Karan was seen in Hate Story 3 and is awaiting the release of 3 Dev while Bipasha hasn't announced her next project yet.

