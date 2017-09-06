Bipasha Basu's Black And White Pic Is Pure Gold

Highlights
- Old world charm is evergreen, says Bipasha Basu
- The picture is from a promotional photoshoot for Rocky S' collection
- Bipasha Basu's picture got over 17,000 likes in two hours
"Stop and sink into this timeless moment" @bipashabasu for #RockyStar #AW17/18 Shot by @rambherwaniproductions Creative direction by @retesh_retesh Styled by @beezsharma Make up by @kapilone Hair by @themadhurinakhale Location courtesy @official_lotd Shoes @mochishoesin @komallath Rocky Star Delta House 18th road Khar Mumbai #fashionstore #couture #handcrafted #fashionblogger #fashionblog #instafashion #fashiondiaries
Bipasha Basu also shared some video snippets from the collection's shoot:
#Repost @rockystarofficial (@get_repost) . #Repost @missmalini . @bipashabasu brings some vintage musings to @rockystarofficial's Autumn Winter'17 collection! Shot by @rambherwaniproductions Video direction by devang desai Dop harshbir singh Creative direction by @retesh_retesh Styled by @beezsharma Make up by @kapilone Hair by @themadhurinakhale Location courtesy #lordofthedrinks Rocky Star Delta House 18th road Khar Mumbai #fashionstore #couture #handcrafted #fashionblogger #fashionblog #instafashion #fashiondiaries
Rocky S is one of Bipasha Basu's close friends and the Raaz also ties him a Rakhi every year. Rocky S is a part of Bipasha go-to-friends group, which also includes fitness instructor Dianne Pandey. Here are some pictures of their outings:
Bipasha Basu star of films like the Raaz series, Dhoom: 2, Jism, is married to actor Karan Singh Grover. Karan Singh Grover became a household name through television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai.
Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of their 2014 film Alone and started dating. They got married a year later in April in a lavish ceremony. After getting married, Karan was seen in Hate Story 3 and is awaiting the release of 3 Dev while Bipasha hasn't announced her next project yet.