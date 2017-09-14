Bipasha Basu Was 'Missing' Karan Singh Grover So She Posted These Adorable Pics

Karan Singh Grover is busy prepping for his upcoming film Firrkie and his wife, actress Bipasha Basu is 'missing' him

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 14, 2017 19:13 IST
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover photographed together (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

Highlights

  1. "You are my everything. I miss you," Bipasha wrote
  2. Karan Singh Grover is in London to shoot for Firrkie
  3. Bipasha and Karan have been married for over one year now
Actor Karan Singh Grover is away from home and busy prepping for his upcoming film Firrkie and his wife, actress Bipasha Basu is 'missing' him. (Aww). Hence, Bipasha Instagrammed a series of throwback pictures of herself with Karan and captioned them as, "You are my everything. I miss you," with a heart emoticon. (Bipasha, so cute). Karan is currently in London to shoot for Firrkie, along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Kay Kay Menon. The pictures shared by Bipasha seem to be from their pre-wedding photoshoot. Bipasha, 38, married Karan, 35, in April 2016. See Bipasha and Karan's adorable pictures here.
 
 

You are my everything I miss you #monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



Aren't they cute?

Bipasha and Karan celebrated their first anniversary in Goa. A couple of month ago, they released a video, where they shared cute messages about each other. "I've craved that kind of a love where your lover wants you, needs you, likes to spend time with you. He fixed me," Bipasha says in the video while Karan said that Bipasha changed his life a lot.
 
 

Happy 1st Anniversary my love. You are and will always be my everything. Thank you for loving me so much.

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on



Recently, Bipasha Basu also posted a few throwback pictures of herself and some with old friends.

This one features Bipasha as a child.
 
 

Guess who?

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



And here, she poses with celebrity fitness trainer Suzanne Dadhich, actress Dipannita Sharma, fashion designer, friend Rocky Star and TV personality VJ Anusha Dandekar.
 


Bipasha Basu is known for films such as Raaz, Ajnabee, Corporate, No Entry, Apaharan, Dhoom 2 and Race. Karan Singh Grover debuted as a TV actor with the show Dill Mill Gayye. Bipasha and Karan together co-stared in 2015's Alone, his debut film. Karan's last film was Hate Story 3. A release date for Firrkie, directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, has not been decided yet.
 

