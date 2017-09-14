Bipasha Basu Was 'Missing' Karan Singh Grover So She Posted These Adorable Pics

Actor Karan Singh Grover is away from home and busy prepping for his upcoming film Firrkie and his wife, actress Bipasha Basu is 'missing' him. (Aww). Hence, Bipasha Instagrammed a series of throwback pictures of herself with Karan and captioned them as, "You are my everything. I miss you," with a heart emoticon. (Bipasha, so cute). Karan is currently in London to shoot for Firrkie, along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Kay Kay Menon. The pictures shared by Bipasha seem to be from their pre-wedding photoshoot. Bipasha, 38, married Karan, 35, in April 2016. See Bipasha and Karan's adorable pictures here.
Aren't they cute?
Bipasha and Karan celebrated their first anniversary in Goa. A couple of month ago, they released a video, where they shared cute messages about each other. "I've craved that kind of a love where your lover wants you, needs you, likes to spend time with you. He fixed me," Bipasha says in the video while Karan said that Bipasha changed his life a lot.
Recently, Bipasha Basu also posted a few throwback pictures of herself and some with old friends.
This one features Bipasha as a child.
And here, she poses with celebrity fitness trainer Suzanne Dadhich, actress Dipannita Sharma, fashion designer, friend Rocky Star and TV personality VJ Anusha Dandekar.
Bipasha Basu is known for films such as Raaz, Ajnabee, Corporate, No Entry, Apaharan, Dhoom 2 and Race. Karan Singh Grover debuted as a TV actor with the show Dill Mill Gayye. Bipasha and Karan together co-stared in 2015's Alone, his debut film. Karan's last film was Hate Story 3. A release date for Firrkie, directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, has not been decided yet.