Bipasha Basu Recounts The Days Leading Up To Her Wedding Bipasha Basu said: "When I got married, it felt like I was prepping for another film to be honest. Now, it has been such a wonderful journey together"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in April 2016 New Delhi: Highlights A wedding is an amalgamation of curated ideas, said Bipasha Basu Bipasha Basu is married to Karan Singh Grover It has been such a wonderful journey together, she said Alone co-star, in a lavish ceremony last year. The wedding functions were spread over three days (there was mehendi, sangeet and more) and ended with a traditional Bengali wedding followed by a star-studded reception. Bipasha Basu, who has featured in films like the Raaz series, No Entry and Jism, said: "A wedding is an amalgamation of curated ideas and the checklist is endless. When I got married, it felt like I was prepping for another film to be honest. Now, it has been such a wonderful journey together."



Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for a little over a year now. In one year, Bipasha and Karan have



Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Alone and the actor was inducted into Bipasha's close friends' circuit (comprising fitness instructor Dianne Pandey and designer Rocky S) in no time. Before Bipasha, Karan Singh Grover was married to Shraddha Nigam from 2008 to 2009 and Jennifer Winget from 2012 to 2016.



(With IANS inputs)



Bipasha Basu talked about the days leading up to her marriage at a book launch event in Mumbai. She told the press that preparing for her wedding was like 'preparing for a film,' reports news agency IANS. Bipasha Basu, 38, married Karan Singh Grover, herco-star, in a lavish ceremony last year. The wedding functions were spread over three days (there wasand more) and ended with a traditional Bengali wedding followed by a star-studded reception. Bipasha Basu, who has featured in films like theseries,and, said: "A wedding is an amalgamation of curated ideas and the checklist is endless. When I got married, it felt like I was prepping for another film to be honest. Now, it has been such a wonderful journey together."Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for a little over a year now. In one year, Bipasha and Karan have filled their Instagram feeds with posts about their numerous vacations (jealous much?) along with snippets of dates, parties with friends and attending Bollywood events together. Bipasha and Karan have literally been inseparable since they got married and Karan also accompanies Bipasha to almost all her work assignments - except for Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour.Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover on the sets ofand the actor was inducted into Bipasha's close friends' circuit (comprising fitness instructor Dianne Pandey and designer Rocky S) in no time. Before Bipasha, Karan Singh Grover was married to Shraddha Nigam from 2008 to 2009 and Jennifer Winget from 2012 to 2016.(With IANS inputs)