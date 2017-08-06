Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan Threatens To Quit The Show Over Insensitive Task

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is currently hosting the Tamil version of Bigg Boss, has threatened to quit as he is upset with the makers of the show, reported Indian Express. Recently, Bigg Boss made headlines after the contestants were asked to perform a task in which they had to behave like differently-abled people in order to earn luxury budget points. The show received a lot of criticism on social media for being insensitive. The 62-year-old actor has said that he would quit as the host if any other socially insensitive task is made part of the show, reported Indian Express.
Highlights
- Kamal Haasan says he'll quit if socially insensitive task is part of show
- Kamal: I'm actually angry about it. We all have social responsibilities
- Tamil actress Oviya walked out of the show citing mental health issues
"I request them (Bigg Boss team) not to repeat such activities on the show hereafter. If it happens again, this show is not important to me," Indian Express quoted Mr Haasan as saying.
Kamal Haasan clarified on the issue, saying that he was not part of planning the day-to-day activities in the Bigg Boss house. "The task that made fun of mentally challenged people was not in a good taste. And I'm actually angry about it. We all have social responsibilities," Indian Express quoted Kamal Haasan as saying.
"You may ask me, why have you not acted a mentally disturbed person in your films? That type of character in my films will not be used for comic relief. He will be the protagonist," he added.
On Saturday, Tamil actress Oviya walked out of the show citing mental health issues. She had allegedly attempted suicide on the show.
Bigg Boss, which started airing from June 25, marks Kamal Haasan's debut on the small screen.