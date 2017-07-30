Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017: List Of Winners

The sixth edition of Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai on July 29

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 30, 2017 13:30 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman , Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor were part of the award function
  2. Big Zee Entertainment Awards was hosted by Karan Johar
  3. Shahid and Alia won the Best Actor, Actress Award for Udta Punjab
The sixth edition of Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai on July 29. The event marked the presence of several celebrities such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Swara Bhaskar, newbies Aadar Jain and Anya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya as it acknowledged the biggest entertainers in the field. The magnificent event was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar this year. Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor won the Best Actor, Actress Award for their brilliant performance in Udta Punjab. Alia, who looked pretty in a pink gown by Sachin & Babi, shared a picture from last night on social media. "Awards night. Thank you BIG ZEE for the recognition tonight :) #udtapunjab," she wrote. Shahid Kapoor also shared a picture which was captioned, "Thank you big zee entertainment awards for best actor. #udtapunjab."
 
 

Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was special for the Bachchans too. Amitabh Bachchan bagged the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Drama - Male for his performance in Pink. Abhishek Bachchan won the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Comedy - Male for Housefull 3 while Aishwarya bagged the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Drama - Female for her role in Sarbjit.

Tiger Shroff won two awards - Best Action Hero for Baaghi and Most Entertaining Dancer (Beat Pe Booty) for A Flying Jatt. The elated actor shared the news with his fans and followers on social media. "Blessed to be a part of both films. thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir - @wardakhannadiadwala, @sabbir24x7 sir n @remodsouza sir," he wrote.
 


Anupam Kher won an award for a category called 'Hit The, Hit Rahenge.'
  Swara Bhaskar won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Film for Nil Battey Sannata.
 

See the pictures of other celebrities present at the award function.
 
Congratulations to the winners!
 

Trending

Shahid KapoorAlia Bhatt

