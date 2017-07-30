Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017: List Of Winners

Highlights
- Salman , Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor were part of the award function
- Big Zee Entertainment Awards was hosted by Karan Johar
- Shahid and Alia won the Best Actor, Actress Award for Udta Punjab
Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was special for the Bachchans too. Amitabh Bachchan bagged the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Drama - Male for his performance in Pink. Abhishek Bachchan won the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Comedy - Male for Housefull 3 while Aishwarya bagged the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Drama - Female for her role in Sarbjit.
Tiger Shroff won two awards - Best Action Hero for Baaghi and Most Entertaining Dancer (Beat Pe Booty) for A Flying Jatt. The elated actor shared the news with his fans and followers on social media. "Blessed to be a part of both films. thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir - @wardakhannadiadwala, @sabbir24x7 sir n @remodsouza sir," he wrote.
Blessed to be a part of both films. thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir - @wardakhannadiadwala, @sabbir24x7 sir n @remodsouza sir. ... #Repost @teamtigershroff congratulations @tigerjackieshroff for being adjudged "Best Action Hero - (#Baaghi)" & "Most Entertaining Dancer - #BeatPeBooty (#AFlyingJatt)" at #BigZeeAwards, tonight!
Anupam Kher won an award for a category called 'Hit The, Hit Rahenge.'
Swara Bhaskar won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Film for Nil Battey Sannata.
Thank you #BigZeeAwards for giving me '' award. It is better than life time achievement award. That wil be after 30yrs. pic.twitter.com/4Hsigkkaks— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) July 29, 2017
Thanks MUCH viewers of @ZeeTV 4 voting me #BestActress in Comedy Film 4 #NilBatteySannata who would've thought #ZeeBigEntertainmentAwardspic.twitter.com/8Roxas3ttj— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 29, 2017
See the pictures of other celebrities present at the award function.
Congratulations to the winners!