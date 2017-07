Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017: List Of Winners

Highlights Salman , Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor were part of the award function Big Zee Entertainment Awards was hosted by Karan Johar Shahid and Alia won the Best Actor, Actress Award for Udta Punjab

The sixth edition of Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai on July 29. The event marked the presence of several celebrities such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Swara Bhaskar, newbies Aadar Jain and Anya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya as it acknowledged the biggest entertainers in the field. The magnificent event was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar this year. Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor won the Best Actor, Actress Award for their brilliant performance in Udta Punjab . Alia, who looked pretty in a pink gown by Sachin & Babi, shared a picture from last night on social media. "Awards night. Thank you BIG ZEE for the recognition tonight :) #udtapunjab," she wrote. Shahid Kapoor also shared a picture which was captioned, "Thank you big zee entertainment awards for best actor. #udtapunjab."Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was special for the Bachchans too. Amitabh Bachchan bagged the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Drama - Male for his performance in. Abhishek Bachchan won the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Comedy - Male forwhile Aishwarya bagged the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Drama - Female for her role inTiger Shroff won two awards - Best Action Hero forand Most Entertaining Dancer () for. The elated actor shared the news with his fans and followers on social media. "Blessed to be a part of both films. thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir - @wardakhannadiadwala, @sabbir24x7 sir n @remodsouza sir," he wrote.Anupam Kher won an award for a category called '.'Swara Bhaskar won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Film forSee the pictures of other celebrities present at the award function.Congratulations to the winners!