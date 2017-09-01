Bhumi Pednekar Says She 'Doesn't Judge A Man On How Good He's In Bed' Bhumi Pednekar stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a film which deals with 'gent's problems'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who plays stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan , a film which deals with 'gent's problem,' says she 'doesn't judge a man's masculinity on how good he's in bed,' reports news agency IANS. "Well, as a girl, I do not judge a man based on how good he is in bed because that performance has nothing to do with how good a human being he is. It is the society that has attached pride, ego, and stamina of a man on a genital organ... which is so stupid and pointless," Bhumi, 28, said. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan hit the theatres today . In the film, Ayushmann suffers from 'gent's problem' but is unable to tell it to his fiancee, played by Bhumi, or his family members."From the beginning, a boy is told not to cry, not to be vulnerable... They are taught that(a man does not feel pain). So when they grow up, somewhere in the back of their mind, they start behaving as if their heart is built of stone," Bhumi told IANS, adding that the society should now be progressive enough to talk about sexual problems without being 'judgemental.'Of's subject, Bhumi said that the film will help people 'get rid of various such taboos. ' "We are not saying that love is enough for a happy marriage, sex is also an important part of it. But when one of your partners is suffering from any sex-related problem, both should be open to talking and resolving the issue without making it a taboo, without hesitation. And supporting each other is possible only if they are bonded over love," she told IANS.is directed by R S Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai. It is a remake of 2013 Tamil comedyis Ayushmann and Bhumi's second film together after, her debut. Bhumi's last release,, which deals with the issues of open defecation and sanitation in India, released last month.(With IANS inputs)