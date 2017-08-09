Bhumi Pednekar Says 'High-On-Content Films Today Have Heartland Stories' "I think the kind of films that are being appreciated today, the kind of films that are high on content these days, are heartland stories," said Bhumi Pednekar

"I am very lucky that I get these films," said Bhumi Bhumi co-stars with Akshay Kumar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha She will next feature in Shubh Mangal Savdhan



(With IANS inputs)



Actress Bhumi Pednekar, whose film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to release in theatres this Friday, said that she's happy that stories of rural India are translating into 'high content' Bollywood films, reported news agency IANS. "I think the kind of films that are being appreciated today, the kind of films that are high on content these days, are heartland stories. So I am very lucky that I get these films. But as far as I am non-village in my real life, and I stick to being Bhumi (earthy), it's all good," Bhumi said at a press conference held on Wednesday, reported IANS.Bhumi Pednekar co-stars with Akshay Kumar in. The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitization and addresses the problem of open defecation in the country.has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film, which is set in two villages near Mathura, also features Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in pivotal roles. Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Sharat Katariya's, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. At the 61st Filmfare Awards, the film got five nominations and won two awards, Best Female Debut (Bhumi Pednekar) and Best Cinematography. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.After Bhumi Pednekar will feature in Shubh Mangal Savdhan, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana . The film has been directed by R S Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai. Shubh Mangal Savdhan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.(With IANS inputs)