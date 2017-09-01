Bhoomi's Song Daag: Sanjay Dutt And Aditi Rao Hydari, Shattered By Tragedy

Daag is the fourth song from Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited film Bhoomi which gives us a glimpse of Bhoomi (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Arun's (Sanjay Dutt) journey

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 01, 2017 12:26 IST
Bhoomi: A still from the song Daag

  1. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh
  2. Priya Sariya has written the lyrics of Daag
  3. Sachin-Jigar have composed the music of the song
The fourth song of Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited movie Bhoomi has been unveiled by the makers of the film today. The song, titled Daag, features Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt. The two-and-a-half minute song gives us a glimpse of Bhoomi (Aditi) and her father Arun's (Sanjay Dutt) journey. The song highlights how the father and daughter duo are left completely shattered after a tragic turn of events in their lives. Daag will surely leave you teary eyed. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The beautiful lyrics of Daag have been written by Priya Sariya and Sachin-Jigar have composed the music of the song.

Watch Bhoomi's song Daag here:
 

Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, explores the relationship between a father and daughter. In the film, Sanjay Dutt features as Arun, a doting father, who finds a perfect man for his daughter Bhoomi (Aditi) and is all set to marry her off. However, an unfortunate incident takes place after which he vows to fight for the injustice done to his daughter. The trailer of Bhoomi was released earlier this month.

This is the first time Aditi Rao Hydari will be sharing the screen space with Mr Dutt.

Bhoomi will mark Sanjay Dutt's comeback to the silver screen after a gap of three years. He last made a cameo in Aamir Khan's PK, which released in 2014.

Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first film after his five-year jail term.

Bhoomi also features Sharad Kelkar and Shekhar Suman in key roles. Actress Sunny Leone will feature in Bhoomi's song Trippy Trippy.

Bhoomi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.
 

BhoomiSanjay DuttAditi Rao Hydari

