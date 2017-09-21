Bhoomi Preview: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari Star As Father And Daughter Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, will explore the relationship between a father and daughter

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in Bhoomi New Delhi: Highlights Sanjay Dutt will portray the role of Arun, a doting father Aditi Rao Hydari will feature as Sanjay Dutt's daughter Bhoomi Television actor Sharad Kelkar will feature as an antagonist in the film Bhoomi is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The Omung Kumar-directed film will explore the relationship between a father and daughter. Sanjay Dutt will portray the role of Arun, a doting father, who has found a perfect match for his daughter Bhoomi (Bhoomi and Sidhant Gupta will play the role of Bhoomi's fiance Neeraj. Shekhar Suman appears in a pivotal role in the film.



Watch the trailer of Bhoomi here:





is Sanjay Dutt's first film after his five-year jail term and marks his comeback to the big screen after a gap of 3 years. Mr Dutt last featured in 2014 movie PK, starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma.



Bhoomi has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar. The film has been widely shot in Chambal, Mumbai and Agra.



In an earlier interview with NDTV, Sanjay Dutt said that Bhoomi is the perfect film for his comeback.



"I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful," said the actor.



Speaking to news agency PTI, director Bhoomi and asked me to direct. It was a big responsibility to direct his comeback film. It is a dream come true for me. I hope I have done justice to the film," PTI quoted Omung Kumar as saying.



Bhoomi will release in the theatres along with Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar and Rajkummar Rao's Newton.



(With PTI inputs)



Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited filmis all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The Omung Kumar-directed film will explore the relationship between a father and daughter. Sanjay Dutt will portray the role of Arun, a doting father, who has found a perfect match for his daughter Bhoomi ( Aditi Rao Hydari ) and is all set to marry her off. However, there is a tragic turn of events after which he decides to fight for the injustice done to her. Television actor Sharad Kelkar will feature as an antagonist inand Sidhant Gupta will play the role of Bhoomi's fiance Neeraj. Shekhar Suman appears in a pivotal role in the film.Watch the trailer ofhere: Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first film after his five-year jail term and marks his comeback to the big screen after a gap of 3 years. Mr Dutt last featured in 2014 movie, starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma.has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar. The film has been widely shot in Chambal, Mumbai and Agra.In an earlier interview with NDTV, Sanjay Dutt said thatis the perfect film for his comeback."I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful," said the actor.Speaking to news agency PTI, director Omung Kumar said it was a big responsibility to direct Sanjay Dutt's comeback film . "We went with three scripts and he lovedand asked me to direct. It was a big responsibility to direct his comeback film. It is a dream come true for me. I hope I have done justice to the film," PTI quoted Omung Kumar as saying.will release in the theatres along with Shraddha Kapoor'sand Rajkummar Rao's(With PTI inputs)