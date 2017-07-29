Bhoomi First Poster: Sanjay Dutt's Comeback Reviewed As 'Ekdum Kadak'

Sanjay Dutt fans, it might indeed be the actor's birthday today but the Munna Bhai unwrapped a gift for all of you instead. Sanjay Dutt blew 58 candles out on his birthday on Saturday and also shared the first poster of his new movie Bhoomi. "Here's presenting the first official poster of Bhoomi," he tweeted on Saturday morning and sent Twitter into overdrive. "On his birthday, here he is - the eternal rockstar," wrote Mr Dutt's Bhoomi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari. Within minutes of the first poster hitting Twitter, '#Bhoomi' started topping Twitter trends, and we know why. Riteish Deshmukh, who has co-starred with Mr Dutt in the Dhamaal series of films, was one of the first celebrities to review the poster. "Ekdum Kadak! Baba is back," he tweeted.
Highlights
- 'Ekdum Kadak! #BABAisBack,' tweeted Riteish
- Sanjay Dutt released the first poster on his birthday
- Bhoomi hits screens on September 22
The first poster is actually a detailed version of the teaser poster, which released earlier this week. However, Sanjay Dutt's onscreen character continues to bleed in this one - just like he was in the previous poster. Here's Sanjay Dutt's power-packed comeback:
Here's presenting the first official poster of #Bhoomi! @BhoomiTheFilm@OmungKumar@TSeries@LegendStudios1@aditiraohydaripic.twitter.com/GndKVEfZ6q— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 29, 2017
Last week, the makers of Bhoomi teased fans and followers with a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt's character with an intriguing first poster of sorts, in which Mr Dutt's onscreen character sported a bearded look and appeared to be bleeding.
Here it is, #BhoomiTeaserPoster@duttsanjay@aditiraohydari@TSeries@LegendStudios1@SharadK7@TheSidhantGupta@Vanita_ok@writerrajpic.twitter.com/fmGBYpTmxh— Omung Kumar (@OmungKumar) July 24, 2017
Shooting schedule of Bhoomi began in February this year with the first leg in Agra - the film wrapped in May. In between, the film's team hopped to Chambal for the second schedule with the climax having been shot in Mumbai. Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi also casts Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta, and features Aditi and Mr Dutt as daughter and father. Bhoomi will also have a special dance number by Sunny Leone.
Bhoomi marks Sanjay Dutt's first film after he completed his five-year jail term in relation to the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Bhoomi has been rescheduled to hit screens on September 22 to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar.