Bhoomi First Poster: Sanjay Dutt, What A Comeback

The first poster of Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt's comeback film, was unveiled today afternoon and will only make you gape in awe. The poster, which has been shared by both director Omung Kumar and Mr Dutt's co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, partially features the 57-year-old actor's face - Mr Dutt's character sports a bearded look. The teaser poster of Bhoomi is in monochrome except with a striking splash of red. The poster actually features Mr Dutt's character as bleeding. The name of the film is written in bold and in red on the poster. Aditi Rao Hydari has been cast as the daughter of Mr Dutt's onscreen character. TV actor Sharad Kelkar also stars in Bhoomi.
Highlights
- The teaser poster of Bhoomi was shared by the director
- The poster offers a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt's on screen character
- Bhoomi is scheduled to release on September 22
Here it is, #BhoomiTeaserPoster@duttsanjay@aditiraohydari@TSeries@LegendStudios1@SharadK7@TheSidhantGupta@Vanita_ok@writerrajpic.twitter.com/fmGBYpTmxh— Omung Kumar (@OmungKumar) July 24, 2017
Bhoomi has been rescheduled to hit screens on September 22. The makers decided to shift the release date on special request from Sanjay Dutt, who wanted to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. "Aamir is a dear friend and I wouldn't want my comeback film to be pitted against his. In this industry, we should all make an effort to help each other," Mr Dutt had told PTI. Meanwhile, Secret Superstar has also been shifted to a Diwali release date.
Bhoomi went on floors in February this year with the first schedule in Agra. Pictures of Mr Dutt and Aditi from the sets of the film in Agra had earlier garnered a lot of interest on social media. The second leg of the film was shot in Chambal with the climax being set in Mumbai. Team Bhoomi wrapped shooting in May and celebrated with a close-knit party in Mumbai.
Bhoomi marks Sanjay Dutt's first film after he completed his five-year jail term in relation to the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Sanjay Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic.