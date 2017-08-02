'Bhairavi Goswami Who?' What Kriti Sanon Said About Body-Shaming Tweet Kriti Sanon said: "I'm just happy for her. She got a lot of publicity. Now you guys know her name also"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kriti Sanon in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Bhairavi Goswami body-shamed Kriti Sanon on Twitter Twitter and Kriti's reaction was the same - 'Who is she?' Bhairavi Goswami has worked in films like Hate Story and Bheja Fry Hate Story, Kriti said, "I think, I'm just happy for her.



Watch: Kriti Sanon on Bhairavi Goswami





On July 22, KRK posted a tweet ridiculing a video clip of Kriti Sanon dancing and referencing the poor box office performance of her last film Raabta. In a responding tweet, Bhairavi attacked Kriti, calling her 'deranged' and shaming the way she looks.

she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better https://t.co/SAPEuv80sc — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) July 22, 2017



The comments thread on Bhairavi's tweet was swiftly deluged with unflattering responses. "Tum kaun ho been?" and "Googled you, got no result" were some of the more polite reactions.

Wo Sab choro. Tum kon ho behn? — Najeeb Habib (@NajeebHabib1) July 22, 2017

bhairavi wo jaisi bhi hai tm se zyada khobsurt and talented hogi tabhi kamyab hai jealous hone ky bajae acha socho be positive — PMLN-PMN=L (@Realayubkhokhar) July 22, 2017



Bhairavi Goswami, however, appears to consider herself more sinned against than sinning. She announced on Twitter two days ago that Instagram accounts trolling her had been suspended and that she would be reporting Twitter accounts next.



Raabta might have been a flop but all it needs is a quick perusal of the respective resumes of the two actresses to learn that one is a bonafide star and the other is obscure, at best.



2012's Hate Story and the 2007 film Bheja Fry are the only noteworthy films on Bhairavi Goswami's short roster of big screen appearances. The 32-year-old former model also has some TV, music video and theatre credits. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, debuted in Heropanti with Tiger Shroff and has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan in Dilwale. She



Actress Kriti Sanon reacted exactly the same way many of us did to a distasteful body-shaming tweet posted last week by another, less well-known, actress. "Who is Bhairavi Goswami?" Kriti enquired when asked by the press to comment at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Told that Bhairavi appeared in the film, Kriti said, "I think, I'm just happy for her. She got a lot of publicity. Now you guys know her name also , so yeah." Kriti Sanon, 27, was made the target of two offensive and unprovoked tweets from Bhairavi Goswami and self-appointed critic Kamaal R Khan, known as KRK, some days ago. 'Who is Bhairavi' was the general reaction on Twitter.Watch: Kriti Sanon on Bhairavi GoswamiOn July 22, KRK posted a tweet ridiculing a video clip of Kriti Sanon dancing and referencing the poor box office performance of her last film. In a responding tweet, Bhairavi attacked Kriti, calling her 'deranged' and shaming the way she looks.The comments thread on Bhairavi's tweet was swiftly deluged with unflattering responses. "?" and "Googled you, got no result" were some of the more polite reactions.Bhairavi Goswami, however, appears to consider herself more sinned against than sinning. She announced on Twitter two days ago that Instagram accounts trolling her had been suspended and that she would be reporting Twitter accounts next.might have been a flop but all it needs is a quick perusal of the respective resumes of the two actresses to learn that one is a bonafide star and the other is obscure, at best.2012'sand the 2007 filmare the only noteworthy films on Bhairavi Goswami's short roster of big screen appearances. The 32-year-old former model also has some TV, music video and theatre credits. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, debuted inwith Tiger Shroff and has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan in. She stars in Bareilly Ki Barfi with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao next.