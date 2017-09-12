Battle Of Saragarhi: See Randeep Hooda As Havildar Ishar Singh

Highlights
- In the picture, Randeep is seen dressed in a khaki uniform with a turban
- Randeep says the Battle of Saragarhi has been forgotten in India
- Battle Of Saragarhi is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi
See the picture posted by Randeep Hooda here:
Havildar Ishar Singh #BattleOfSaragarhi #saragarhiday12sep1897 declared a holiday in Punjab and celebrated in UK, taught in France and Germany .. forgotten in India. 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment fought till the last man last round against more then 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in 1897 in one of the biggest acts of courage ever
Battle Of Saragarhi is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, that took place in 1897 between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan). The movie is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who has written the scripts of films like Damini - Lightning, Khakee, Andaz Apna Apna and Halla Bol.
Last year, Randeep Hooda shared a still from the movie on Twitter. See it here:
#RandeepGoesToWar as #HavaldarIsharSingh! #BattleOfSaragirhi #1897 pic.twitter.com/0VdDSjMZNb— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 1, 2016
In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Randeep Hooda revealed the theme of the film and said, "The theme of the film is 'Soora so pahchaniye, je lade deen ke het, purja-purja kat mare, kabhu na chhade khet' (Only he is brave who fights for the cause of the poor. He may be cut into pieces and may be killed, but he should not leave the field). This is the saying of Guru Gobind Singh that they do not abandon the post (battleground). Similarly, we are not abandoning the film. We are going to make it happen."
Randeep Hooda last featured in a small role in super hit film Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma.
(With PTI inputs)