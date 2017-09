Battle Of Saragarhi: See Randeep Hooda As Havildar Ishar Singh

Highlights In the picture, Randeep is seen dressed in a khaki uniform with a turban Randeep says the Battle of Saragarhi has been forgotten in India Battle Of Saragarhi is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi

Actor Randeep Hooda delighted all his fans and followers on social media by sharing a picture which features him as Havildar Ishar Singh from his upcoming movie. In the black-and-white picture, the 41-year-old actor can be seen dressed in a khaki uniform with a turban. The picture has been posted along with a message which mentions how India has 'forgotten' about the Battle of Saragarhi. "Havildar Ishar Singh #BattleOfSaragarhi #saragarhiday12sep1897 declared a holiday in Punjab and celebrated in UK, taught in France and Germany, forgotten in India. 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment fought till the last man last round against more than 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in 1897 in one of the biggest acts of courage ever," he wrote.See the picture posted by Randeep Hooda here:is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, that took place in 1897 between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan). The movie is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who has written the scripts of films likeandLast year, Randeep Hooda shared a still from the movie on Twitter. See it here:In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Randeep Hooda revealed the theme of the film and said, "The theme of the film is '' (Only he is brave who fights for the cause of the poor. He may be cut into pieces and may be killed, but he should not leave the field). This is the saying of Guru Gobind Singh that they do not abandon the post (battleground). Similarly, we are not abandoning the film. We are going to make it happen."Randeep Hooda last featured in a small role in super hit film, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma.(With PTI inputs)