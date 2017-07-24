Bareilly Ki Barfi Song Sweety Tera Drama: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao Machaye Hungama The song Sweety Tera Drama places the three lead characters in a setting of festivity but it appears that Bitti, Chirag and Pritam have a trick or two up their sleeve

Bareilly Ki Barfi song Sweety Tera Drama is here and is making a considerable amount of hungama. We have been introduced to the Bareilly Ki Barfi characters already with the trailer releasing earlier this month. Kriti Sanon features as the protagonist, the tom-boyish Bitti and Ayushmann Khurrana plays the scheming Chirag Dubey, who is secretly in love with Bitti. Sweety Tera Drama places the three lead characters in a setting of festivity but it appears that Bitti, Chirag and Pritam have a trick or two up their sleeve.



The colourful and loud setting of Sweety Tera Drama will remind you of the title track of Band Bajaa Baaraat, which featured wedding celebrations. In Sweety Tera Drama, Pritam and Chirag appears to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bitti's parents. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Sweety Tera Drama is our new favourite.



Watch Sweety Tera Drama here:





Meanwhile, this is how the Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer was unveiled on social media. "Presenting the yummiest trailer of our Bareilly Ki Barfi," tweeted Rajkumar while Ayushmann had written: "Muh meetha kijiye". "It's time to be a part of the tastiest story of the year," Kriti added while sharing the trailer.





The first look poster arrived with the disclaimer: "Teen tigada kaam bigada... Well, not in this case."

Teen tigada kaam bigada..Well, not in this case.. #BareillyKiBarfi@ayushmannk@RajkummarRao@ashwinyiyer@junochopra@abhayrchoprapic.twitter.com/tz3t4vK9su — BITTI (@kritisanon) July 19, 2017



Bareilly Ki Barfi has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has previously helmed projects like The New Classmate and Amma Kanakku. Bareilly Ki Barfi is scheduled for August 18.





