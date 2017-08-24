Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 6: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao's Film Is 'Rock Steady'

Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, is almost a week-old at the box office. The film has so far earned Rs 17.05 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh and described Bareilly Ki Barfi's box office performance as 'rock steady.' Over the weekend, the film earned more than Rs 9 crore and Wednesday's collection has so far been the lowest - Rs 1.63 crore. Box Office India reports that Bareilly Ki Barfi's business has been hit by this week's Hollywood release - Annabelle Creations. Bareilly Ki Barfi is love triangle between Bitti (Kriti), Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar).
Here's Bareilly Ki Barfi's box office report.
#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 5.15 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2 cr, Wed 1.63 cr. Total: 17.05 cr. India biz. ROCK-STEADY! #BKB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 24, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bareilly Ki Barfi three stars out of five. "It isn't the kind of film that will sweep you off your feet, but there is sufficient charm in this effervescent brew to keep you invested all the way through. Bareilly Ki Barfi is definitely worth a watch provided you do not expect the world from it. A bite wouldn't be a bad idea," he wrote in the review.
Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, received positive reviews from Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. "Bareilly Ki Barfi is warm, funny and delightful. The performances are superb. Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments!" KJo tweeted.
Bareilly Ki Barfi released along with Huma Qureshi's Partition: 1947 and Dhanush and Kajol's Lalkar (Hindi version of VIP 2), directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.