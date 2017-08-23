Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 5: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao's Film Makes Rs 15.42 Crore Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office: Sunday is when the film scored its highest one-day figure

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Bareilly Ki Barfi: A still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights The movie made Rs 1.90 cr and Rs 2 cr on Monday and Tuesday Sunday is when the film scored its highest one-day figure Total score currently stands at Rs 15.42 crore Bareilly Ki Barfi has completed five days at the box office and made a score of Rs 15.42 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Around the time of its release, Bareilly Ki Barfi is warm, funny and delightful...the performances are superb! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments," is what Karan had tweeted. Stars may have loved the movie but expectations did not really translate into great box office numbers. But the movie's decently sweet box office collections go like this - over Rs 2, 3 and 5 crore for the first three days respectively and Rs 1.90 crore and Rs 2 crore for Monday and Tuesday.

#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 5.15 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2 cr. Total: Rs 15.42 cr. India biz. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2017



"Bareilly Ki Barfi springs a surprise, after starting at low levels on Friday morning... Has to maintain the steady pace on weekdays..." is what Mr Adarsh had tweeted earlier and it appears the movie is



Bareilly Ki Barfi casts Kriti Sanon with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, and the trio are no less than a laughter riot. Bareilly Ki Barfi has been described by stars as a "pure and complete entertainer" with Kriti's performance being singled-out as "brilliant."



Bareilly Ki Barfi released along with Partition: 1947 and VIP 2: Lalkar on August 25.





