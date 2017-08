Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns 11.30 Crore

Highlights The film collected Rs 2.42 crore on its opening day The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari KJo, Varun, Sushant Singh Rajput praised the film

#BareillyKiBarfi springs a surprise, after starting at low levels on Fri morning... Has to maintain the steady pace on weekdays... #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi is warm,funny and delightful...the performances are superb!! ! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 16, 2017

, starring Ayushmann Khurrana , Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, got a lukewarm response on Day 1 but the film witnessed growth at the box office over the weekend.managed to earn a total of Rs 8.88 crore on the weekend (Saturday - Rs 3.85 crore and Sunday - Rs 5.03 crore), tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed film has collected Rs 11.30 crore in three days, according to Mr Adarsh., which is an adaptation of Nicolas Barreau's book, earned Rs 2.42 crore on its opening day. The film is hilarious portrayal of a love triangle between Bitti (Kriti), Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao).See Mr Adarsh's tweets here: Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Arjun Kapoor loved the film and praised the performance of the star cast.See some of the tweets here:In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that, "Bareilly Ki Barfi isn't the kind of film that will sweep you off your feet, but there is sufficient charm and chutzpah in this effervescent brew to keep you invested all the way through.""There is indeed something to be said about a Bollywood romantic comedy that lays so much store by its script, its relatable setting and believable characters. The creative choices the director makes reflect amply in the final outcome," Mr Chatterjee added. Mr Chatterjee also said that 'is definitely worth a watch.'"It is happy to be what it is: a modestfrom nondescript Bareilly. A bite wouldn't be a bad idea," he wrote.clashed at the box office withandon Friday.