Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns 11.30 Crore

Highlights
- The film collected Rs 2.42 crore on its opening day
- The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
- KJo, Varun, Sushant Singh Rajput praised the film
See Mr Adarsh's tweets here:
#BareillyKiBarfi springs a surprise, after starting at low levels on Fri morning... Has to maintain the steady pace on weekdays... #BKB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017
#BareillyKiBarfi growth...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017
Sat [vis-a-vis Fri biz]: 59.09%
Sun [vis-a-vis Sat biz]: 30.65%
India biz. #BKB
#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 5.03 cr. Total: 11.30 cr. India biz. #BKB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017
Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Arjun Kapoor loved the film and praised the performance of the star cast.
See some of the tweets here:
#BareillyKiBarfi is warm,funny and delightful...the performances are superb!! ! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 16, 2017
#BareillyKiBarfi is a fun and honest film with super performances @ayushmannk@kritisanon@RajkummarRao@junochopra@Ashwinyiyer— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 17, 2017
Enjoyed #BareillyKiBarfi sweet simple funny & super performances all da best @ayushmannk@kritisanon@RajkummarRao@junochopra@abhayrchopra— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 16, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that, "Bareilly Ki Barfi isn't the kind of film that will sweep you off your feet, but there is sufficient charm and chutzpah in this effervescent brew to keep you invested all the way through."
"There is indeed something to be said about a Bollywood romantic comedy that lays so much store by its script, its relatable setting and believable characters. The creative choices the director makes reflect amply in the final outcome," Mr Chatterjee added. Mr Chatterjee also said that 'Bareilly Ki Barfi is definitely worth a watch.'
"It is happy to be what it is: a modest barfi from nondescript Bareilly. A bite wouldn't be a bad idea," he wrote.
Bareilly Ki Barfi clashed at the box office with Partition: 1947 and VIP 2: Lalkar on Friday.