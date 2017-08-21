Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns 11.30 Crore

Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao

Updated: August 21, 2017 17:27 IST
A still from Bareilly Ki Barfi

  1. The film collected Rs 2.42 crore on its opening day
  2. The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
  3. KJo, Varun, Sushant Singh Rajput praised the film
Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, got a lukewarm response on Day 1 but the film witnessed growth at the box office over the weekend. Bareilly Ki Barfi managed to earn a total of Rs 8.88 crore on the weekend (Saturday - Rs 3.85 crore and Sunday - Rs 5.03 crore), tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed film has collected Rs 11.30 crore in three days, according to Mr Adarsh. Bareilly Ki Barfi, which is an adaptation of Nicolas Barreau's book The Ingredients of Love, earned Rs 2.42 crore on its opening day. The film is hilarious portrayal of a love triangle between Bitti (Kriti), Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao).

See Mr Adarsh's tweets here:
 
 
 

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Arjun Kapoor loved the film and praised the performance of the star cast.

See some of the tweets here:
 
 
 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that, "Bareilly Ki Barfi isn't the kind of film that will sweep you off your feet, but there is sufficient charm and chutzpah in this effervescent brew to keep you invested all the way through."

"There is indeed something to be said about a Bollywood romantic comedy that lays so much store by its script, its relatable setting and believable characters. The creative choices the director makes reflect amply in the final outcome," Mr Chatterjee added. Mr Chatterjee also said that 'Bareilly Ki Barfi is definitely worth a watch.'

"It is happy to be what it is: a modest barfi from nondescript Bareilly. A bite wouldn't be a bad idea," he wrote.

Bareilly Ki Barfi clashed at the box office with Partition: 1947 and VIP 2: Lalkar on Friday.
 

Trending

Bareilly Ki BarfiKriti SanonAyushmann Khurrana

