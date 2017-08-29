Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 11: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao's Film Makes Rs 24.67 Crore

Kriti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar in Bareilly Ki Barfi.(Image courtesy:Ashwini Iyer Tiwari)

  1. The film made Rs 1.15 and Rs 2.30 cr on Friday and Sunday
  2. The film has made a total of Rs 24.67 cr
  3. Bareilly Ki Barfi released on August 18
Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao's new film Bareilly Ki Barfi continue to share its sweetness with the box office in its second week at theatres. The movie has completed 11 days and fetched good scores as its second week collection. Bareilly Ki Barfi witnessed growth over the weekend with Rs 1.15 crore on Friday to Rs 2.30 on Sunday. The film has scored Rs 24.67 crore in total till date and is steady, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bareilly Ki Barfi hit the screens on August 18 and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Bhargava. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
 

"Bareilly Ki Barfi held well in weekend 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls...Collected Rs. 5.20 crore in Weekend 2," Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.
 

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Bareilly Ki Barfi isn't the kind of film that will sweep you off your feet, but there is sufficient charm and chutzpah in this effervescent brew to keep you invested all the way through. There is indeed something to be said about a Bollywood romantic comedy that lays so much store by its script, its relatable setting and believable characters. The creative choices the director makes reflect amply in the final outcome."

Bareilly Ki Barfi has been loved by several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Smriti Irani.

Have a look at their tweets here:
 
 

Bareilly Ki Barfi has been joined by A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz ,Qaidi Band and Tamil movie Vivegam at the theatres.

The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, which is her second film after Nil Battey Sannata, which released last year

