Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 11: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao's Film Makes Rs 24.67 Crore

Kriti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar in Bareilly Ki Barfi .(Image courtesy: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari )

#BareillyKiBarfi is STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 75 lakhs. Total: 24.67 cr. India biz. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi held well in Wknd 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls... Collected 5.20 cr in Weekend 2. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

T 2530 - Saw 'Bareilly ki Barfi' last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !! pic.twitter.com/BKHqSIhgjy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017

1 congrats @Ashwinyiyer , brilliant work by entire team esp @RajkummarRao and Bitti's parents. Dialogues were a class apart https://t.co/PHsAEyRz9h — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 29, 2017