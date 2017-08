Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 11: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao's Film Makes Rs 24.67 Crore

Highlights The film made Rs 1.15 and Rs 2.30 cr on Friday and Sunday The film has made a total of Rs 24.67 cr Bareilly Ki Barfi released on August 18

#BareillyKiBarfi is STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 75 lakhs. Total: 24.67 cr. India biz. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi held well in Wknd 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls... Collected 5.20 cr in Weekend 2. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

T 2530 - Saw 'Bareilly ki Barfi' last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !! pic.twitter.com/BKHqSIhgjy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017

1 congrats @Ashwinyiyer , brilliant work by entire team esp @RajkummarRao and Bitti's parents. Dialogues were a class apart https://t.co/PHsAEyRz9h — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 29, 2017

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao's new film Bareilly Ki Barfi continue to share its sweetness with the box office in its second week at theatres. The movie has completed 11 days and fetched good scores as its second week collection.witnessed growth over the weekend with Rs 1.15 crore on Friday to Rs 2.30 on Sunday. The film has scored Rs 24.67 crore in total till date and is steady, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.hit the screens on August 18 and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Bhargava. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:held well in weekend 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls...Collected Rs. 5.20 crore in Weekend 2," Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "isn't the kind of film that will sweep you off your feet, but there is sufficient charm and chutzpah in this effervescent brew to keep you invested all the way through. There is indeed something to be said about a Bollywood romantic comedy that lays so much store by its script, its relatable setting and believable characters. The creative choices the director makes reflect amply in the final outcome."has been loved by several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Smriti Irani. Have a look at their tweets here:has been joined byand Tamil movieat the theatres.The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, which is her second film after, which released last year