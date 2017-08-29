Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 11: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao's Film Makes Rs 24.67 Crore

Highlights
- The film made Rs 1.15 and Rs 2.30 cr on Friday and Sunday
- The film has made a total of Rs 24.67 cr
- Bareilly Ki Barfi released on August 18
#BareillyKiBarfi is STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 75 lakhs. Total: 24.67 cr. India biz. #BKB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2017
"Bareilly Ki Barfi held well in weekend 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls...Collected Rs. 5.20 crore in Weekend 2," Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.
#BareillyKiBarfi held well in Wknd 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls... Collected 5.20 cr in Weekend 2. #BKB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Bareilly Ki Barfi isn't the kind of film that will sweep you off your feet, but there is sufficient charm and chutzpah in this effervescent brew to keep you invested all the way through. There is indeed something to be said about a Bollywood romantic comedy that lays so much store by its script, its relatable setting and believable characters. The creative choices the director makes reflect amply in the final outcome."
Bareilly Ki Barfi has been loved by several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Smriti Irani.
Have a look at their tweets here:
T 2530 - Saw 'Bareilly ki Barfi' last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !! pic.twitter.com/BKHqSIhgjy— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017
1 congrats @Ashwinyiyer , brilliant work by entire team esp @RajkummarRao and Bitti's parents. Dialogues were a class apart https://t.co/PHsAEyRz9h— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 29, 2017
Bareilly Ki Barfi has been joined by A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz ,Qaidi Band and Tamil movie Vivegam at the theatres.
The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, which is her second film after Nil Battey Sannata, which released last year