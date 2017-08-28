Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 10: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao's Film Scores Rs 23.92 Crore

Kriti Sanon's new film Bareilly Ki Barfi continues its tryst with the box office in its second week at theatres. The movie has completed 10 days and fetched decent numbers as its second weekend collections. Bareilly Ki Barfi made a score of Rs 5.20 crore over the last weekend, raking in the highest on Sunday with a collection of Rs 2.30 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Bareilly Ki Barfi held well in weekend 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls...Collected Rs 5.20 cr in Weekend 2," he tweeted on Monday. Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti Sanon along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in key roles and hit screens on August 18. Currently, the total score of Bareilly Ki Barfi is Rs 23.92 crore.
Highlights
- The movie has earned a total score of Rs 23.92 crore
- VBareilly Ki Barfi made over Rs 5 crore on its second weekend
- Bareilly Ki Barfi released on August 18
#BareillyKiBarfi held well in Wknd 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls... Collected Rs 5.20 cr in Weekend 2. #BKB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017
#BareillyKiBarfi [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.30 cr. Weekend 2: Rs 5.20 cr. Total: Rs 23.92 cr. India biz. #BKB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017
Bareilly Ki Barfi has been loved by several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, who watched the film recently and reviewed it as "delightful." "Saw Bareilly Ki Barfi last night... a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances," Big B wrote in his tweet.
T 2530 - Saw 'Bareilly ki Barfi' last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !! pic.twitter.com/BKHqSIhgjy— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017
This Friday, Bareilly Ki Barfi has been joined by Qaidi Band, A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Tamil movie Vivegam at the theatres.
In his review for NDTV.com, Saibal Chatterjee singled out Kriti Sanon for her brilliant performance in the movie, adding: "For all the energy that Bareilly Ki Barfi exudes, it never quite lifts itself above its featherweight category. But that is barely a disqualification. If anything, it keeps the film chugging along at an even pace, its tongue-in-cheek levity preventing it from being sucked into sticky sweetness."
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is the first movie to have cast the Kriti, Ayushamnn and Rajkummar together.