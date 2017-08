Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 10: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao's Film Scores Rs 23.92 Crore

Highlights The movie has earned a total score of Rs 23.92 crore VBareilly Ki Barfi made over Rs 5 crore on its second weekend Bareilly Ki Barfi released on August 18

#BareillyKiBarfi held well in Wknd 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls... Collected Rs 5.20 cr in Weekend 2. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.30 cr. Weekend 2: Rs 5.20 cr. Total: Rs 23.92 cr. India biz. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

T 2530 - Saw 'Bareilly ki Barfi' last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !! pic.twitter.com/BKHqSIhgjy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017

Kriti Sanon's new filmcontinues its tryst with the box office in its second week at theatres. The movie has completed 10 days and fetched decent numbers as its second weekend collections.made a score of Rs 5.20 crore over the last weekend, raking in the highest on Sunday with a collection of Rs 2.30 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "held well in weekend 2, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls...Collected Rs 5.20 cr in Weekend 2," he tweeted on Monday.stars Kriti Sanon along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in key roles and hit screens on August 18. Currently, the total score ofis Rs 23.92 crore.has been loved by several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, who watched the film recently and reviewed it as "delightful." "Sawlast night... a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances," Big B wrote in his tweet.This Friday,has been joined byand Tamil movieat the theatres. In his review for NDTV.com , Saibal Chatterjee singled out Kriti Sanon for her brilliant performance in the movie, adding: "For all the energy that Bareilly Ki Barfi exudes, it never quite lifts itself above its featherweight category. But that is barely a disqualification. If anything, it keeps the film chugging along at an even pace, its tongue-in-cheek levity preventing it from being sucked into sticky sweetness."Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari,is the first movie to have cast the Kriti, Ayushamnn and Rajkummar together.