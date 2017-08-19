Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana And Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A 'Low Opening'

Kriti Sanon's Friday release Bareilly Ki Barfi, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, got a 'low opening' on Day 1, reports Box Office India. The film collected Rs 2.42 crore on Day 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, adding that it 'fared better' in North India. Bareilly Ki Barfi is romantic drama set in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. Box Office India predicts that the film's collection will grow on Saturday. The report also states that Bareilly Ki Barfi's business has been affected due to Hollywood release Annabelle: Creation. The horror film opened to double the occupancy of Bareilly Ki Barfi and is likely to record better collections, reports Box Office India.
#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr. India biz... Fared better in North India.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bareilly Ki Barfi 3 stars out of 5. "It isn't the kind of film that will sweep you off your feet, but there is sufficient charm in this effervescent brew to keep you invested all the way through. Bareilly Ki Barfi is definitely worth a watch provided you do not expect the world from it. It is happy to be what it is: a modest barfi from nondescript Bareilly. A bite wouldn't be a bad idea," he wrote.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a sweet love triangle between Bitti (Kriti Sanon), Chirag (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Pritam (Rajkummar Rao). It is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Nil Battey Sannata.
Dhanush and Kajol's Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (Lalkar in Hindi) also released this week.