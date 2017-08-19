Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana And Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A 'Low Opening' Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's film earned Rs 2.42 crore

................................ Advertisement ................................