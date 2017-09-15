Baby Taimur's Play Date With Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya

Actor Tusshar Kapoor delighted everyone on social media by sharing an absolutely adorable picture featuring his son Laksshya with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's nine-month-old son Taimur. In the picture, the star children can be seen sitting on the floor along with another friend. Taimur looks like a doll in a black and red outfit while Laksshya is seen dressed in a blue t-shirt paired with denims. The 40-year-old actor has captioned the image as, "Three's company! #kidzoned #playdate #nurseyrhymes #thewheelsonthebus #johnyjohnyyespapa." Kareena Kapoor has co-starred with Tusshar in the Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal series, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and Jeena Sirf Merre Liye.
Highlights
- Taimur, Laksshya are seen sitting on the floor along with another friend
- Kareena's son Taimur looks cute in a black and red outfit
- Tusshar's son Laksshya is dressed in a blue t-shirt paired with denims
See the picture posted by Tusshar Kapoor here:
Kareena and Tusshar Kapoor are best friends and the actress is a frequent visitor at his residence. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the Khakee actor said that wants their sons to be best of friends, like their parents. "Kareena and I want them to bond over games. Taimur is too young now. Once he grows up, we have decided to organise frequent play dates for them," he said.
In June, Kareena and Tamiur headlined the guests list at Tusshar's son Laksshya's first birthday party. See pics.
Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Mastizaade.His is currently awaiting the release of his film Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tabu and Shreyas Talpade.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. This is her first project post her pregnancy.